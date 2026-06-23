Yilwatda, AbdulRazaq Describe Oyebanji’s Victory as Confidence Vote in APC, Tinubu

• Be magnanimous in victory, RHA urges governor

•Firm reveals technology-driven strategy behind victory

•Oluyede rejects result, alleges irregularities

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, Wale Igbintade, Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos and Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti





National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has described the victory of Governor Biodun Oyebanji in the Ekiti State governorship election as a clear vote of confidence in the ruling party.

Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, also congratulated Oyebanji on his re-election, describing the electoral outcome as a strong endorsement of his leadership and developmental vision.

Yilwatda also described the party’s performance in the recent by-elections across the country as a reward for performance of the administration of President Bola Tinubu and the ongoing reforms being implemented to reposition Nigeria for sustainable growth and prosperity.

Yilwatda, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, said the Ekiti result had further strengthened APC’s belief that performance-based governance remained electorally rewarding, even amid difficult economic transitions.

He maintained that the outcome of the elections demonstrated that Nigerians were able to distinguish between temporary economic challenges associated with reforms and the long-term benefits of responsible governance, economic restructuring, infrastructure development, and institutional renewal being championed by APC at both federal and state levels.

Yilwatda stated, “The overwhelming victory recorded by our great party in Ekiti State and our remarkable success in the bye-elections across the country represent a powerful endorsement of the APC’s governance philosophy.

“These results affirm that Nigerians appreciate leadership that prioritises development, accountability, stability and the welfare of the people.

“The people of Ekiti State have once again demonstrated that performance remains the most potent campaign message in democratic politics.”

NGF Chairman Greets Oyebanji

AbdulRazaq congratulated Oyebanji on his re-election, describing the victory as a strong endorsement of his leadership and vision.

In a congratulatory message dated June 21, 2026, AbdulRazaq said the overwhelming mandate secured by Oyebanji at the polls reflected the confidence and trust the people of Ekiti State had in his administration and its commitment to the state’s progress.

The NGF chairman stated that the governor’s victory was a testament to the goodwill he had earned through dedicated service and impactful governance.

He expressed confidence that Oyebanji would consolidate on the achievements of his first term by deepening reforms and implementing policies aimed at promoting prosperity, inclusiveness and improved welfare for the people of the state.

AbdulRazaq also reaffirmed the forum’s commitment to working with the Ekiti State governor in advancing subnational governance and supporting national development goals.

Be Magnanimous in Victory, RHA Urges Gov

Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA) urged Oyebanji to remain inclusive and magnanimous in victory as he worked to unite all Ekiti people for greater progress.

RHA’s Director, Media and Publicity, Tunde Rahman, in a statement, also congratulated South-west Zonal Coordinator of RHA, who is also Chairman of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Chief Dayo Adeyeye, Ekiti State Coordinator, and the 16 local government coordinators on the victory.

“We urge the governor to remain inclusive and magnanimous in victory as he works to unite all Ekiti people for greater progress,” RHA said.

The support group applauded the people of Ekiti State for a peaceful, transparent, and well-attended poll.

It commended Tinubu, whose bold reforms and policies created the enabling environment for victory at the polls.

Rahman stated that Director-General of Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma; Deputy Director-General, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State; Secretary, Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, and other governors also deserved commendation for their relentless efforts towards the victory of APC in the election.

He added, “The decision of the Ekiti people reflects strong confidence in Governor Oyebanji’s Shared Prosperity Agenda and its alignment with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope vision for Nigeria.”

Oluyede Rejects Ekiti Guber Poll Result

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ekiti governorship election, Dr. Wole Oluyede, rejected the result declared by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleging that the exercise was fraught with irregularities.

Oluyede, through his campaign organisation, said the declared outcome did not reflect the true will and democratic aspirations of the people of Ekiti State.

In a statement by Director of Media and Communications of Oluyede Campaign Organisation, Chief Sanya Atofarati, the Oluyede alleged that the election was characterised by vote buying, voter intimidation, harassment of opposition supporters, and other practices that undermined the credibility of the poll.

The campaign organisation also alleged that some security operatives failed to maintain neutrality during the election, claiming that their actions and inactions contributed to an atmosphere of fear, intimidation, and unfairness in parts of the state.

Oluyede said the circumstances surrounding the election suggested that its outcome was predetermined, thereby denying Ekiti voters the opportunity to freely choose their leaders.

He, however, urged his supporters and members of the party to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding, assuring them that he would pursue justice through all lawful and democratic means available.

Firm Reveals Technology-Driven Strategy Behind Oyebanji’s Victory

Oyebanji’s victory was linked to the strategic deployment of technology, data analytics, and targeted voter engagement initiatives.

The strategy, it was learnt, was implemented by political consulting and campaign management firm, Monan Innovation, engaged by APC to enhance campaign operations and voter outreach.

The firm allegedly deployed a data-driven campaign model that combined voter research, grassroots intelligence, and direct engagement with communities to complement traditional mobilisation efforts.

Campaign sources said Monan Innovation stationed personnel across Ekiti State’s 16 local government areas to identify registered voters, gather field intelligence, and establish direct communication channels with communities.

The exercise enabled the campaign to gain deeper insights into voter demographics, local concerns and public sentiment, helping campaign managers tailor their messages and interventions to specific audiences.

According to the sources, the approach moved beyond conventional electioneering by relying on research, voter intelligence, and measurable data to guide strategic decisions throughout the campaign period.

Speaking on the firm’s role in the election, Chief Executive Officer of Monan Innovation, Mrs. Moji Yakubu, said the objective was to make political engagement more strategic, evidence-based, and effective.

Yakubu explained that the company deployed a combination of voter research, grassroots intelligence gathering, and direct engagement strategies to help the campaign better understand the electorate and communicate more effectively with voters.