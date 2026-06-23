TCN Sensitises Host Communities on Protection of Power Installations

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Enugu Region, has undertaken a community sensitisation campaign to Umuhuali, Ezillo, and Nkalagu communities in Ebonyi State to address rising incidents of vandalism, erection of illegal structures on TCN’s Right of Way (RoW), and excavation of soil near transmission tower bases.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager (Transmission), Enugu Region, Dr. Thomas Inugonum, stated that the initiative seeks to foster stronger relationships with communities hosting TCN infrastructure.

He outlined five critical areas requiring immediate community intervention, including the dangers of vandalising 330kV and 132kV high-voltage power lines as well as the illegal erection of structures within TCN’s RoW.

Others, according to him, include excavation of soil around transmission tower bases; the risks of trading, farming, or residing directly under 330kV/132kV towers; and the practice of burning waste materials beneath transmission lines.

Inugonum noted that similar sensitisation campaigns in Makurdi, Benue State, and Agbogugu and Ihe communities in Enugu State yielded positive outcomes, expressing confidence that Ebonyi State would record similar success.

The GM further recalled a tragic incident in Ezillo, Ebonyi State, where an unidentified vandal was electrocuted while attempting to vandalise Tower 34 on the Nkalagu-Abakaliki 132kV transmission line.

Speaking on behalf of the communities, the President General of Ezza Umuhuali Town Union, Solomon Nweke, attributed the recent arrest of suspects to the alertness of local vigilantes and community leaders.