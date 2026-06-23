Sanwo-Olu: With Size Bigger Than Many Countries, Lagos is Firm on Climate Issues

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, reiterated the resolve of the state to address climate change concerns.

Sanwo-Olu said with its size bigger than many countries, both in Africa and Europe, Lagos took climate change-related issues seriously.

Speaking at a roundtable in the Basinghall Suite 2, Guildhall, London, where the topic, “Financing State-Determined Contributions: Connecting Climate Change Capital to Africa’s Most Investment-Ready Cities,” was deconstructed, the governor hinted at some of the efforts of the state on climate change.

Sanwo-Olu, who declared the session open with brief remarks on the steps so far taken by the state in meeting climate change demands, said Lagos mostly faced natural challenges that were vulnerable to climate change because of its size.

He said it was difficult for Lagos, especially under his leadership, to fold its arms and look away from the many challenges posed by climate change, given its mega city status.

“With 15 thousand metric of wastes to contain, we can’t fold our arms and not take action. We have to make our city liveable,” he said, adding that the state has to do more in finding equality.

The governor explained that the job was straightforward, and simply finding partners and investors, stressing, “Almost all the countries in Europe are half our size.”

While stating that Lagos and its leadership must continue to compare notes with other cities with similar challenges, Sanwo-Olu said Lagos had long taken several initiatives on climate change.

They included being the first subnational to issue a green bond, investment in the auto industry, and installing solar lights that lit up the state.

Discussing the topic, “Financing State-Determined Contributions: Connecting Climate Change Capital to Africa’s Most Investment-Ready Cities,” Dr. Adebola Odunsi spoke to the problems of climate change in Africa.

Odunsi stated, “Africa does not have a shortage of climate ambition. Africa does not have a shortage of climate opportunities.

“Africa has a shortage of institutional mechanisms capable of converting climate commitments into investment-ready projects and measurable outcomes.”

Dissecting the climate finance paradox, he introduced and dwelt on the State Determined Contributions (SDCs), ideas he said were a fiscal, economic planning and climate investment framework.

The governor later left the Guildhall for Chatham House, where he featured in a podcast and was later treated to an engagement session by Director, Africa Programme, Chatham House, Tighisti Amare.