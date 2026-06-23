MDCN Inducts 70 Babcock Doctors, Warns Against Professional Misconduct

Funmi Ogundare





The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), yesterday, inducted 70 newly qualified doctors from Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State.

At the ceremony, Miss Esther Tope-Awe emerged as the overall best graduating doctor, having earned distinctions in all 10 courses undertaken during her training.

In recognition of her outstanding academic performance, she received a cash prize of N500,000 from the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

Speaking at the 11th induction ceremony of the ORION XI Class of newly qualified medical doctors of the Benjamin Carson (senior) College of Health and Medical Sciences, Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of MDCN, Prof. Fatima Kyari, underscored the council’s commitment to increasing both the number and quality of medical doctors in the country, noting that improved infrastructure has created opportunities for greater training capacity.

She urged the new doctors to recognise that the medical profession is both procedural and hierarchical, stressing the need to apply knowledge beyond what was acquired in the classroom.

She noted that the university had provided an enabling environment for them to excel and achieve their aspirations, but emphasised that success in medical practice would also require empathy, compassion and the skills needed to navigate the constantly evolving healthcare landscape.

“The vice-chancellor has given you the environment to excel in your studies and fulfil your goals. You need empathy, compassion and the skills to navigate the ever-evolving society and healthcare system. You need to rise to challenges and turn them into opportunities. Be leaders in your communities, which will require adaptability,” she stated.

The registrar urged the newly inducted doctors to devote themselves fully to their housemanship, describing the programme as a crucial phase in shaping their careers and honing their clinical skills.

She also charged them to strictly abide by the rules and regulations of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), warning that breaches could attract disciplinary sanctions, including appearances before the council’s investigative panel.

Kyari commended parents and guardians for their moral upbringing, prayers and unwavering support, which she said had contributed significantly to the success of the new medical graduates.

The President/Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Afolarin Olutunde Ojewole, urged newly qualified medical doctors of the institution to uphold integrity, compassion and professional excellence as they begin their careers, stressing that medicine is a sacred trust rather than merely a profession.

He stated that the graduates must be prepared to navigate evolving healthcare challenges, technological advancements, widening health disparities and complex ethical questions while remaining committed to lifelong learning.

He urged the new doctors to combine scientific competence with empathy and unwavering respect for human dignity, noting that society places immense trust in the medical profession.

“Medicine is more than a career; it is a sacred trust. Let your knowledge be guided by wisdom, your competence by compassion, and your ambition by integrity. The future of healthcare will require professionals who are not only clinically excellent but also ethically grounded, research-minded, adaptable and committed to lifelong learning,” he stated.

Congratulating members of the ORION XI class on the completion of their rigorous academic and clinical training, the VC said they were joining the global community of healthcare professionals entrusted with preserving life, promoting health and restoring hope.

“The achievements of the graduating doctors reflected the university’s vision of producing globally competitive, ethically grounded and professionally competent healthcare practitioners capable of providing innovative solutions to contemporary health challenges,” Ojewole said.

In her remarks, the provost of the college, Prof. Adeola Fowotade, advised the doctors to prioritise impact and service above financial gains, warning them against confusing income with purpose.

She said although the road ahead may not always be smooth, the graduates must remain committed to their calling as medical missionaries and agents of healing.

“There will be moments when you may have to choose between money and impact. Remember always that a job pays you a salary, but your calling carries eternal rewards. Do not allow temporary or superficial desires to distract you from the solid foundation upon which you have been built,” she said.

While acknowledging the increasing migration of Nigerian doctors abroad, popularly known as the ‘Japa’ phenomenon, the provost noted the trend could still become beneficial to the country if those who relocate remain committed to giving back to their homeland.

Fowotade, who assumed office six months ago, praised the emotional intelligence and leadership qualities displayed by members of the medical students’ association, noting that several students had continued to distinguish themselves through academic and innovative accomplishments.

She disclosed that the college had recently subjected its facilities to external peer assessment ahead of resource verification by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), describing the exercise as a step towards sustaining the highest standards in medical education.

The provost further announced plans to inaugurate the ‘ORION Wall of Excellence’ to celebrate the accomplishments of the institution’s alumni across the world.

“It is a new dawn and here you are today being inducted as medical doctors. You have excelled, and I remain forever proud of your giant strides,” she added.