Lebara Expands into Digital Entertainment for Nigerian Telecom Users with LebaraPlay

Sunday Okobi





Nigeria’s telecommunications landscape has become increasingly competitive, with global telecoms brand Lebara moving to distinguish itself by offering consumers/subscribers more than just voice and data services with its launch of LebaraPlay, a mobile-first digital entertainment platform.

With a heritage spanning some of the world’s most advanced telecommunications markets, including the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Australia, Lebara Nigeria is gradually moving to redefine customer experience in Africa’s largest telecom market.

The company signalled a broader strategy aimed at transforming how consumers interacted with telecommunications brands with its latest offering, LebaraPlay, a mobile-first digital entertainment platform.

Rather than limiting its role to connectivity services, Lebara management stated that it was positioning as a lifestyle and digital services provider capable of delivering value across multiple touchpoints.

The management of the company said at an event yesterday, “For millions of Nigerian consumers who increasingly rely on their mobile devices for communication, entertainment, business, education, and social engagement, the move represents a shift toward a more integrated digital experience.

“Telecommunications companies worldwide are increasingly evolving into digital ecosystem providers, offering entertainment, financial services, content platforms, and other value-added solutions. Lebara’s Nigerian expansion appears to be following this global trend.”

The launch of LebaraPlay introduces premium micro-drama content, music, lifestyle programming, and other mobile-friendly entertainment options accessible to both Lebara subscribers and non-subscribers.

The platform is designed to meet the growing appetite among young Nigerians for short-form, on-demand content consumed primarily through smartphones.

Speaking on the company’s vision at the launch, Lebara Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Teniola Stuffman, said the organisation was focused on building a telecommunications ecosystem that combined innovation, connectivity, and customer-centric digital experiences.

Stuffman said, “This platform represents an important step in our vision of building a telecommunications brand that delivers more than connectivity. We are creating an ecosystem where technology, innovation, and entertainment come together to provide meaningful experiences for customers while unlocking new opportunities for creative talent and content development across Africa.”

Beyond entertainment, she said, industry stakeholders believed the initiative demonstrated how global telecommunications expertise could be adapted to local market realities.

“Drawing from decades of experience across multiple international markets, Lebara is expected to introduce additional innovative services aimed at enhancing convenience, engagement, and value for Nigerian consumers,” she said.

Stuffman added that the company’s strategy reflected growing recognition that today’s telecom customers demanded more than network access, pointing out that consumers increasingly seek brands that offer seamless digital experiences, personalised services, and access to content that enriches everyday life.

Stuffman stated that LebaraPlay also aligned with the company’s commitment to supporting Africa’s creative economy by creating new distribution channels for content creators, producers, and digital storytellers.

“Through a combination of original productions and strategic partnerships, the platform seeks to create opportunities for talent while delivering quality entertainment to audiences,” she said.

Founder of Forever7 Entertainment, Hamisha Daryani, expressed excitement over the partnership with Lebara Nigeria and the premiere of her latest micro-drama series on the LebaraPlay platform.

She stated that Lebara’s customer-centric vision aligns closely with the values of Forever7 Entertainment, making the collaboration a natural fit for both organisations.

Daryani revealed that the new microdrama featured a star-studded cast drawn from both Bollywood and Nollywood, in a compelling romantic story designed specifically for mobile audiences.

According to her, the production is developed with mobile-first consumers in mind, delivering premium entertainment in short, engaging formats at an affordable cost.

“Microdrama, which typically consists of short episodes of about three minutes, is redefining how audiences consume entertainment. It offers a convenient, immersive, and affordable viewing experience for people who increasingly access content through their mobile devices,” she said.

She added that the platform was created to support seamless creative expression while providing new opportunities for content creators across the continent.

Daryani further explained that the microdrama format has already achieved significant success in Asia and the Americas and is now gaining traction across Africa.

She said the initiative would create opportunities for emerging creatives through knowledge sharing, skills development, content curation, and industry collaboration, with the Nigerian rollout of the featured series expected to commence in July.

Meanwhile, with its recent entry into the Nigerian telecommunications market, Lebara Nigeria announced a strategic retail partnership with Slot Systems Limited, one of Nigeria’s most established and trusted mobile device and technology retail companies.

This collaboration, the companies said, marks a major milestone in Lebara Nigeria’s structured market entry and expansion strategy, following its formal market introduction through a high-level stakeholders’ engagement and a soft unveiling event earlier this year.

With this collaboration, Lebara Nigeria’s SIM cards delivered with its dedicated 0724 number series alongside other products and services would now be available across Slot’s extensive network of stores nationwide, “making it easier for customers to access and onboard onto the network”.

The management stated, “By integrating into Slot’s well-established retail ecosystem, Lebara is positioned to reach customers more efficiently while offering a seamless and convenient onboarding experience.”