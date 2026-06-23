Lassa Fever Casualties Hit 214, Says NCDC

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said that Nigeria has lost total of 214 deaths to Lassa Fever as at Week 23 of 2026.

In it’s Lassa Fever Situation Report for Week 23 (1st – 7th June, 2026), NCDC said the country recorded, “ a total of 855 confirmed cases, 214 deaths have been recorded with case fatality rate of 25.0 percent (higher than 18.9 percent same period in 2025).

The report said that 23 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 109 Local Government Areas.

It said that 84 percent of confirmed cases are from Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Benue and Edo State, while the predominant age group affected is 21- 30 years.

NCDC however said that no new healthcare worker was affected in Week 23.

The report showed that both suspected and confirmed cases have increased compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

The Centre said it has continued to work with its partners implementing a range of response activities, including infection prevention and control training, active case searches, contact tracing, community sensitisation campaigns and laboratory testing.

“Other interventions include the activation of Incident Management Systems in several states, distribution of personal protective equipment, support for treatment centres, and capacity-building programmes for healthcare workers in endemic areas.”

“The agency, with support from partners such as the World Health Organisation, United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF, Médecins Sans Frontières and other stakeholders, has also intensified risk communication and community engagement activities to improve awareness and promote early reporting of symptoms.

It identified several challenges hampering effective control of the disease, including late presentation of cases, poor health-seeking behaviour driven by the high cost of treatment, inadequate environmental sanitation, low public awareness in affected communities and infections among healthcare workers.

The NCDC urged state governments to strengthen year-round community engagement and public education on Lassa fever prevention.

It also advised healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion for the disease, ensure timely referral and treatment of suspected cases, and strictly adhere to infection prevention and control measures.