Lagos Most Complex State to Police, Says DIG Fayoade, Commends Lagos CP for Operational Experience 

… Assures Oyo abductees will soon regain freedom

Chiemelie Ezeobi and Bukola Lasisi

The South-West Coordinating Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Adegoke Fayoade, has described Lagos as Nigeria’s most complex policing environment, citing its population size, strategic importance and constantly evolving security challenges.

Fayoade made the remark on Monday during an official working visit to the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja, where he also assured Nigerians that security agencies were intensifying efforts to secure the release of the schoolchildren and teachers abducted in Oyo State.

According to the DIG, Lagos, with an estimated population of over 20 million people, requires a responsive, adaptive and intelligence-led policing system.

He said the state’s population size and strategic nature demand a well-structured security architecture driven by intelligence, technology and strong community engagement.

“Lagos remains the most complex policing environment in the country,” he said, just as he stressed the need for closer collaboration with sister security agencies and stakeholders, noting that effective traffic management also remains a critical component of public order and security in the state.

While commending the Lagos State Police Command for its resilience and operational effectiveness despite the challenges of policing the state, Fayoade acknowledged ongoing threats such as armed robbery and cult-related violence but praised officers for their sustained efforts in tackling crime.

The DIG expressed confidence in the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Fatai Tijani, describing him as a capable officer with deep operational experience in Lagos.

He also lauded the Lagos State Government under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) for their continued support to the police, particularly in logistics, welfare and operational capacity.

According to him, recent support to the Violent Crime Response Unit, including vehicles, protective gear and tactical equipment, has strengthened rapid response capabilities and enhanced officer safety.

Fayoade further commended the Police Community Relations Committee, the Eminent Persons Forum and other stakeholders for their support to security operations in Lagos.

Urging officers to strengthen intelligence gathering, enhance visibility policing and maintain professionalism, accountability and public trust, he said: “The expectations of the public are high, and Lagos must continue to set the standard for policing in Nigeria.”

He also reassured residents of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property and reaffirmed the resolve of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to sustain peace and strengthen public confidence nationwide.

On the recent abduction of school children and teachers in Oyo State, Fayoade assured Nigerians that all security efforts were focused on securing the victims’ release.

“We don’t know anything about ransom because we don’t talk about ransom. However, all efforts are directed towards getting the abductees free,” he said.

According to him, the visit to Lagos formed part of efforts to enhance supervision of commands within the South-West zone and engage officers and men on evolving security challenges across the country.

“We are working on a new method that we can use effectively to confront the emerging challenges facing the country,” he said.

Fayoade identified manpower shortages, personnel welfare and operational logistics as some of the major issues discussed during his engagements with officers.

“Top on the list is looking at how we are going to improve manpower because we are aware that 40,000 policemen will be recruited, and it has even started. Another area of importance is talking about the welfare of the men, which is paramount to the Inspector-General of Police,” he said.

He explained that the vision of the Inspector-General centres on motivating officers and men through improved welfare and the provision of adequate operational tools.

The DIG also disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force was investing heavily in technology and data management systems to improve policing and crime detection nationwide.

“The Inspector-General is passionate about technology. We have a data centre at the Force Headquarters which we are working on to complete. Other security agencies will be able to feed into it and get information about Nigerians who have committed crimes in the past.

“It will also help us direct our resources to where they are really needed. At the same time, we are working on using artificial intelligence for investigation and intelligence gathering,” he said.

Fayoade added that many of the breakthroughs recorded by police formations across the country were the result of sustained investments in technical training and intelligence gathering.

“Many of our activities are under-reported. Police work is a 24-hour job, and you can see our men everywhere. They are making breakthroughs and making arrests. Obviously, it is not enough, but I assure you we will improve tremendously.”

The DIG further stressed the importance of maintaining mutual respect between police officers and members of the public, noting that professionalism and respect for citizens’ rights remain central to modern policing.

“They will do their work with a high level of respect, dignity and regard for people’s rights. At the same time, we expect members of the public to reciprocate that respect as officers carry out their duties diligently and professionally,” he added.

In his remarks, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Tijani, said the command had recorded a significant decline in major crimes through intelligence-led operations and modern policing strategies.

He said the command had made notable progress in combating armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping and other violent crimes since he assumed office in March.

According to him, 71 armed robbery suspects, 133 cultism suspects and 35 murder suspects were arrested during the period under review, while 60 firearms and 625 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Fatai attributed the successes to the support of the Inspector-General of Police, the Lagos State Government, the LSSTF, Ayo Ogunsan and other stakeholders.

He, however, disclosed that seven officers lost their lives in the line of duty, while several others sustained injuries during operations.

The commissioner reaffirmed the command’s commitment to sustaining the fight against crime and ensuring the safety of residents across Lagos State.