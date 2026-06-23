Lagos CP Visits Explosion Site in Mushin Assures Residents of Safety

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Fatai Tijani, on Monday visited the scene of an explosion at the Shoe Materials Market in Mushin, assuring traders and residents that the area is safe and fully secured.

The visit came hours after an explosion involving a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) triggered panic in the busy market, prompting an immediate response from security agencies.

Addressing journalists after inspecting the scene, Tijani said police operatives, including personnel from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, were swiftly deployed following reports of the blast.

According to him, the area was immediately cordoned off to prevent further danger while EOD experts carried out a thorough search and assessment of the scene.

“We promptly deployed our EOD team after receiving reports of an explosion. The area was cordoned off and thoroughly searched,” he said.

The police commissioner disclosed that preliminary investigations indicated that the explosion was caused by an IED planted beneath a vehicle parked within the market.

He explained that the device had been placed on the passenger side of the vehicle and detonated when the engine was started.

“The IED was under the vehicle by the passenger side. It exploded when the vehicle was started,” Tijani stated.

He said one person sustained injuries in the incident and was immediately taken to hospital for medical attention. The victim, he added, is in a stable condition and responding to treatment.

Tijani further disclosed that a comprehensive sweep of the market and surrounding areas was conducted by EOD operatives after the explosion, adding that no other explosive device was discovered.

He urged traders, residents and members of the public to remain calm, stressing that there was no cause for alarm as security agencies had secured the area.

The commissioner also dismissed rumours suggesting a wider security threat in Lagos, describing such claims as false, misleading and capable of causing unnecessary panic.

He assured residents that the command would continue to monitor developments and sustain efforts aimed at safeguarding lives and property across the state, while investigations into the incident continue.