Gas Union Advocates W’African Market Integration for Energy Security 

Stoies Peter Uzoho

The International Gas Union (IGU) has called for unified regional cooperation, accelerated cross-border infrastructure development, and regulatory harmonization to unlock West Africa’s vast natural gas resources and anchor long-term economic transformation.

IGU Regional Coordinator for Africa, Mr. Akachukwu Nwokedi, made the call during his Opening Keynote Address at the 2026 West Africa Gas Summit 2026 in Accra, Ghana, where he represented IGU President, Andrea Stegher.

Addressing an international delegation of policymakers, regulators, and energy executives, Nwokedi noted that the global energy landscape was being radically reconfigured by shifting alliances, supply chain realignments, and resource competition. He highlighted that escalating global disruptions—including tensions in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz crisis—have accelerated Africa’s positioning as a vital, strategic gas supply alternative.

Nwokedi cautioned, however, that the continent must transition away from fragmented national markets to insulate itself from risk and fully capture these emerging global opportunities.

“No single country—regardless of its resource endowment—can independently unlock the full potential of its gas sector. But together, through coordinated policies, shared infrastructure, and integrated markets, the countries of West Africa can build the scale and resilience required to compete effectively. In this environment, energy security means more than ever for the region—it means economic sovereignty,” he said.