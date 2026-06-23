  • Monday, 22nd June, 2026

Energy Access: NERC Strengthens Partnerships with AfDB, ECN 

Business | 8 seconds ago

Stories by Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has strengthened its engagement with key stakeholders in the energy sector, following separate meetings with delegations from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), aimed at advancing electricity access and renewable energy deployment.

During a working visit to the commission, an AfDB delegation led by Mr. Chigoziri Egeruoh provided updates on the implementation of the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP), highlighting major achievements recorded under the programme as well as ongoing efforts to extend electricity access to underserved and unserved communities across Nigeria.

A note from the commission said the delegation also introduced NERC to the bank’s Desert to Power initiative, a flagship renewable energy programme designed to accelerate the deployment of clean energy solutions across Africa and expand access to sustainable electricity for millions of people.

In a separate engagement, NERC received a delegation from the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) led by its Director General, Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, during a visit to the commission.

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