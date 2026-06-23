Emami, Itsekiri Leaders Kick Against INEC’s Retention of Controversial Ward Names in Warri Delineation

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





A prominent Itsekiri leader, Chief Ayirimi Emami, has warned that President Bola Tinubu might have to resort to the Supreme Court to re-interpret its judgement over the ward delineation exercise in Warri Federal Constituency in Warri South Local Government Area.

He noted this became necessary since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is manipulating the recent presidential directive on the ward in the constituency.

Chief Emami, while addressing the Ologbotsere family yesterday, maintained there was no Ijaw community in Warri South contrary to what INEC uploaded on its website.

He vowed that the Itsekiri people would resist the retention of disputed ward names in the area.

The Itsekiri leader noted the Itsekiri nation was not opposed to compliance with the Supreme Court judgment on delineation, but rejected attempts to attribute Itsekiri lands in Warri South Local Government Area to Ijaw communities.

“The Supreme Court did not direct INEC to allocate our lands to them, neither did it tell INEC to allocate their lands to us. INEC are not town planners that will come and rename Warri. We will not sleep until that name is changed. We, the Itsekiri and Urhobo of Warri will not accept it,” he stated.

Emami maintained there should be a recourse to the Supreme Court for interpretation of the ordered delineation should the parties fail to reach an agreement, adding “we will not be blackmailed to shortchange the Itsekiri.”

He stated the disputed locations being claimed by the Ogbe-Ijoh people were historically Itsekiri lands ceded to the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) noting that compensations were paid to occupants when the land was acquired.

While stating he will never allow Itsekiri, Ijaw and Urhobo to be shortchanged in the delineation exercise, Chief Emami, who was a prominent figure in the 7-man delegation that represented Itsekiri Nation, during the peace meeting convened by President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on June 11, declared:

“The Supreme Court didn’t direct INEC to allocate our land to any ethnic nationality or that of other ethnic nationality to Itsekiri. I won’t allow any of the tribes I’m biologically connected to, short-change each other, but it is obvious the others, want to take what belongs to Itsekiri.”

Emamiwho reiterated his commitment to peace among the ethnic nationalities in Warri Federal Constituency said he would continue to support equity and harmonious coexistence among Itsekiri, Urhobo and Ijaw communities.

“I am from all three tribes, Itsekiri, Urhobo and Ijaw and I am committed to the peace and development of Warri. I will not take what belongs to one and give it to another,” he stated.

Similarly, the Itsekiri ethnic nationality, in a statement at a press conference and read by Comrade Alex Eyengho and signed by Chief Ayirimi Emami, Prince Yemi Emiko and Sir Amorighoye Mene alleged that INEC was selectively implementing understandings reached during President Bola Tinubu’s intervention over the contentious delineation exercise in Warri South, Warri South-West and Warri North local government areas.

According to them, representatives of the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo ethnic nationalities met with President Tinubu in Abuja on June 11, 2026, alongside Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other stakeholders, in a bid to find a peaceful resolution to disputes arising from the Supreme Court-ordered delineation.

The Itsekiri leaders said one of the major issues discussed at the meeting concerned the nomenclature of three wards in Warri South, Bolou-Ama, Ewein and Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Urban, stressing that the Itsekiri and Urhobo delegations were unequivocal that the Ijaw ethnic nationality had no indigenous community in Warri South LGA.

They expressed concern that INEC had proceeded to retain the disputed ward names on its official platform despite the spirit and outcome of the presidential intervention.

“Recent developments indicate that INEC has proceeded to host and retain the disputed ward names on its national website, contrary to the intendment of the Presidential intervention.

“This action has generated widespread concern among stakeholders and has further heightened tensions within the affected communities,” Eyengho said while reading the statement.

The Itsekiri stakeholders consequently called on INEC to “immediately and fully comply with the entirety of the presidential directives and understandings” reached during the peace engagements, warning that selective implementation could undermine confidence in the process and threaten stability in the oil-rich Warri Federal Constituency.

They urged security agencies and relevant authorities to act in the interest of justice, fairness and national unity, while reaffirming their commitment to peaceful engagement, constitutional processes and dialogue among all ethnic nationalities in the area.

Members of the Ologbotsere family had during the ceremony observed a minute’s silence in honour of the family’s oldest man, Pa Higson Oporokun, who died recently at the age of 106.

Meanwhile, Pa. Pullen Tonghanro Ajagboma, has been appointed the Acting Olare–Ebi of Ologbotsere Eyinmisanren Descendants of the Warri Kingdom.

Pa. Pullen Tonghanro Ajagboma, takes over from late Pa. Higson Jofotan Oporokun, who passed June 11, 2026.

While responding to the appointment, Pa. Ajagboma, thanked Ologbotsere Eyinmisanren Descendants and Chief Ayirimi Emami, for ensuring the family remains united, despite obvious challenges.

“Ogiame Ikenwoli requested the family to make recommendations, as to who would be Ologbotsere, that’s the title some people want to take from us. My own is to offer advice, based on the past, today and the future”, he stated