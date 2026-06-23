Diaspora Nigerians: Contactless Passport Renewal Ends Years of Frustration as Processing Time Drops to Five Days

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigerians living in the United Kingdom have hailed the federal government’s contactless passport renewal initiative, saying the reform has effectively ended years of frustrating delays and cumbersome procedures that previously forced applicants to wait for months and travel long distances to renew their passports.

The diaspora community said the digital system, introduced by Federal Ministry of Interior and Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), has cut passport processing time from more than six months to between five days and two weeks, enabling Nigerians abroad to complete renewals from the comfort of their homes and receive their passports by mail.

The contactless passport renewal system, first launched for Nigerians in Canada and later extended to the United Kingdom and other countries, allows eligible citizens to submit applications and biometric details remotely through a dedicated mobile application, eliminating the need for physical appearances at Nigerian missions abroad for renewals.

A Nigerian community leader in Birmingham, Timileyin Gbenga, who experienced both the old and new systems, described the difference as “night and day”.

Gbenga said, “I had to travel from Birmingham to London to the Nigerian High Commission for biometrics and from the time I applied online to when I got my passport, it took more than six months. But when I used the contactless process for a family member, it took less than two weeks from application to delivery.”

He attributed the transformation to the reforms spearheaded by Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“That is the change we are all looking for. We need to appreciate this initiative and the reforms,” he said.

Another UK-based Nigerian, Gbenga Ogunderu, said the initiative marked Nigeria’s transition from an outdated, analogue system to a technology-driven service delivery model.

Ogunderu said, “A couple of years ago, we were experiencing a very funny process – analogue and backward. But now you can stay in the comfort of your home, make applications and get your passport at your doorstep without stress. Within just two weeks, I had my passport. That is what technology and innovation do.”

A senior lecturer in artificial intelligence and data analytics at Coventry University and president of Nigerians living in Coventry, Dr. Adekunle Shonola, said the reform represented a major leap in efficiency.

Shonola stated, “I remember when we used to travel all the way from Coventry to London just to capture biometrics and then go back again to collect our passports. It usually took more than six months. Nowadays, I have seen members of our community get their passports within one week.”

Shonola, who holds both Nigerian and British citizenships, said Nigeria’s passport renewal process was now comparable to what obtained in advanced countries.

“The Nigerian government, in terms of obtaining passports, has been able to level up with the UK and the Western world in that regard. This is a very welcome development,” he added.

An automation engineer with Royal Mail and management staff member of the Nigerian community in Coventry, Engineer Rufus Idowu, said some Nigerians had received their passports within five days.

“We’ve had some of our members collect their passports within five days. They processed everything in their rooms and the passports came through to them. The interior ministry under the leadership of Dr. Tunji-Ojo is doing very well,” he said.

Another resident of Coventry, Ahmed Oyelade, said reports from friends and relatives indicated widespread satisfaction with the new process.

“What people have been saying is that there is a large improvement in the system. They can now stay in their homes to make applications and under two to three weeks get their passports renewed without going through the previous stress,” he said.

According to him, the reforms had restored confidence in public service delivery.

“The Minister of Interior is not just there for announcing public holidays anymore; we have now seen reforms working. This has increased our confidence in the government,” he added.

Since assuming office, Tunji-Ojo has embarked on an ambitious reform programme aimed at modernising Nigeria’s immigration and civil registration systems through digitisation and automation.

The reforms have included the introduction of an enhanced e-passport regime, automation of passport application processes, clearance of passport backlogs, and the deployment of contactless renewal services for Nigerians in the diaspora.

While applauding the initiative, diaspora Nigerians urged the government to sustain the momentum and ensure that the digital reforms are fully integrated and uniformly implemented for all Nigerians, irrespective of their location.

“The Western world that we admire today is built on sustainability. If these reforms are sustained, we will soon get to our promised land. Once we start a good thing, we should not be distracted but remain focused on where we are going,” Idowu said.