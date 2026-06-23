CISLAC: Diezani Acquittal a Wake-Up Call for Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Fight

• Questions failure of Nigerian institutions to conclude local cases

• Urges EFCC, judiciary to pursue outstanding cases diligently

• Seeks for stronger asset recovery and governance reforms

Sunday Ehigiator





Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)/Transparency International Nigeria (TI-Nigeria) has described the acquittal of former petroleum resources minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, by a United Kingdom court as a major setback to international anti-corruption efforts, warning that the verdict should spur Nigeria to strengthen its domestic accountability institutions.

Reacting to the verdict of the Southwark Crown Court, which cleared Alison-Madueke of six counts of bribery and conspiracy, CISLAC said while it respected the unanimous decision reached by the jury after 46 hours of deliberation, the outcome exposed critical weaknesses in Nigeria’s anti-corruption framework.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Auwal Ibrahim Musa, the organisation said, “The verdict underscores the challenges associated with securing criminal convictions against politically exposed persons based largely on circumstantial lifestyle evidence.

“The prosecution was unable to establish beyond reasonable doubt that the benefits allegedly received by the former minister, including luxury properties, private jet travel, and high-end shopping expenses, were directly linked to abuse of public office.”

CISLAC stated that although the acquittal brought an end to the UK criminal proceedings, it did not erase concerns about governance failures and systemic weaknesses exposed during the trial.

According to the organisation, “The outcome should serve as an urgent wake-up call for Nigeria to strengthen domestic accountability mechanisms and pursue justice within its own institutions.”

The anti-corruption group further questioned why allegations connected to Alison-Madueke’s tenure in office had yet to be conclusively addressed by the Nigerian authorities.

it stated, “The fact that foreign institutions took the lead in pursuing this matter reflects longstanding weaknesses in Nigeria’s anti-corruption architecture and the inability of relevant agencies and the judiciary to effectively prosecute high-profile corruption cases.”

CISLAC also observed that the case highlighted how major international financial centres could become destinations for illicit financial flows, unexplained wealth, and money laundering through luxury real estate and professional intermediaries.

While commending collaboration between international anti-corruption agencies and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the organisation lamented what it described as the lack of political will that initially undermined efforts to prosecute the former minister in Nigeria.

To restore public confidence in anti-corruption efforts, CISLAC urged EFCC and the judiciary to ensure all outstanding civil and criminal cases involving Alison-Madueke were pursued to their lawful conclusion.

The organisation also called for stronger investigations backed by credible and admissible evidence, reforms aimed at reducing dependence on foreign jurisdictions for accountability, and greater use of civil asset recovery mechanisms.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and integrity in governance, CISLAC urged Nigerian authorities to learn from the UK proceedings and strengthen domestic institutions to better safeguard public resources and combat corruption.