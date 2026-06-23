Chaka Launches Hisa, Rebrands Investment Platform

Chaka Technologies Ltd has launched Hisa, a new investment application that replaces the company’s existing Chaka trading platform and introduces a range of new features aimed at making investing more accessible for retail users.

The launch comes as digital investment platforms continue to compete for a larger share of Nigeria’s growing retail investor market.

According to the company, Hisa provides investors with access to Nigerian stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) through a single platform. Existing Chaka users will automatically transition to the new app, retaining their portfolios, account details, and transaction histories.

The platform introduces several new features, including automated investing, after-hours trading, integrated market research tools, and a redesigned user interface intended to improve user experience.

Hisa also adopts a new pricing model, charging a flat one per cent commission per trade. The company said the structure is designed to improve transparency and eliminate hidden fees often associated with investment transactions.

The launch forms part of the company’s broader expansion strategy across African markets. Hisa, a Swahili word meaning “shares,” was selected to represent a more pan-African identity as the business expands operations across multiple markets.

In Nigeria, investment services remain powered by Chaka Technologies Ltd.

The company believes that simplifying the investing experience could help attract more first-time investors who have traditionally viewed stock market participation as complex or inaccessible.

With the rebranding, Hisa joins a growing number of technology-driven investment platforms seeking to deepen retail participation in African capital markets while providing access to local and international investment opportunities.

Hisa is now available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Existing Chaka users can simply update their app to access the new Hisa experience, while new users can sign up directly to begin investing. The information is also available on their website.