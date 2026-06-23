Bandits Kidnap OPC Leader, Two Others During Ransom Payment Trip in Kwara

• Protesters ground commercial activities in Ibadan over Oriire abduction

• Suspected members of Lakurawa terrorist group spotted in Niger community

•Muslim students demand tougher action

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Segun James in Lagos, Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan and Laleye Dipo in Minna





Suspected bandits have reportedly kidnapped a factional leader of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Kwara State, Chief Bayo Fabiyi, and two other members of the group.

Fabiyi, according to THISDAY checks, was kidnapped when he led other two members of OPC to deliver a N30 million ransom, five motorcycles, and three bags of rice demanded by bandits.

It was gathered that the incident happened last Sunday at Oko Irese town in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, when the OPC leader led other two members to the thick forest in the town to deliver the ransom.

One of the aides of the OPC leader, who spoke with newsmen in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Unknown to the OPC chieftain and his team, the abducted victim that they wanted to deliver the ransom for had been killed by the terrorists.

“They took the items to a faraway hill inside the thick forests in Oko-irese, that leads to Kogi State, after which they were suddenly abducted at gun point.”

THISDAY further learnt that the OPC leader had earlier done spiritual findings from another OPC woman in Ilorin before he embarked on the journey to take ransom to the bandits.

The OPC woman, after her findings, according to sources, reportedly warned Fabiyi not to embark on the adventure.

“I was surprised that our boss still went on that trip. We didn’t even know that he went until this abduction incident happened,” a source said.

When contacted yesterday, the state police commissioner, Mr..Ojo Adekimi, said nobody informed the police of any kidnap incident involving an OPC member.

“Nobody informed the police of any kidnap incident involving any OPC member, so we weren’t aware that anyone went to deliver ransom items to terrorists,” the police commissioner said.

Protesters Ground Commercial Activities in Ibadan over Oriire Schools Abduction

Commercial activities and traffic were paralysed yesterday in Ibadan, as civil society groups stormed the streets of the Oyo State capital in continuation of the protest demanding the release of the 38 school children and teachers being held in captivity by terrorists.

The protests, which caused a shutdown of commercial activities at the ever busy Iwo Road, Ibadan, also led to a barricade of the road leading to Ife by the aggrieved youths.

Challenge Roundabout leading to the Lagos expressway was also barricaded by the protesters calling on government to end worsening insecurity across the state.

Led by a human rights group, Take It Back Movement, the protest held at different locations in the city was peaceful.

The protest also caused a gridlock at other major roads within the Ibadan metropolis, as a mix of youths, artisans, and market men and women marched on the streets.

The demonstrators blocked busy intersections from about 8:30am, and carried placards with various inscriptions, such as, “Bring back our children now,” “Oyo Blood is Not Cheap,” and “End Kidnapping Now.”

Suspected Members of Lakurawa Terrorist Group Spotted in Niger Community

Scores of suspected members of the Lakurawa terrorist group have allegedly invaded some communities in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The terrorists were seen in Zugurma town riding on motorcycles with many of them clutching sophisticated weapons, especially AK47 rifles.

Residents were said to have watched helplessly as the terrorists made away with food items and other valuable materials.

One of the residents pleaded with the state government and the security agencies to quickly save the community before members of the group wreaked more havoc.

The resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the community believed that the members of the group were on surveillance preparatory to an attack on the villagers.

Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police (SP) Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed to a media outfit (not THISDAY) that some bandits had blocked Mokwa-Bussa road, and invaded Zugurma village.

Abiodun, according to the report, said the terrorists attacked the police post in the village, but he did not elaborate.

Abiodun said a joint security team responded, and the bandits fled into the Ibbi forest, adding that the road has now been cleared for motorists and normalcy had since been restored in the area.

Abiodun said there was no record of abduction

Muslim Students Demand Tougher Action

Following the rising spate of insecurity and abduction of students by bandits, Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) called for tougher measures to tackle insecurity.

MSSN also called for greater investment in education, and stricter enforcement of the rights of female students.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos yesterday, Amir (President) of MSSN, Lagos State, Dr. Ajibola Salami, said the organisation was taking over leadership at a critical period marked by economic hardship, insecurity, rising educational costs, unemployment and increasing social challenges confronting young Nigerians.

Salami said the new leadership would focus on educational advancement, youth empowerment, moral development, leadership training, mentorship and the protection of the rights and welfare of Muslim students across Lagos State.

He described the commencement of the Islamic New Year, 1448AH, as symbolic of renewal, sacrifice, resilience and purposeful leadership.