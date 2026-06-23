Bago, Others Hail Igbokwe as COFFHA President

Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has commended the Committee of Friends for Humanity, COFFHA which recently installed Augustina Igbokwe as its new president.

This is as the governor praised the organisation’s commitment to humanitarian service, describing kindness to humanity as one of the highest forms of service to God.

According to Bago, humanitarian initiatives in health, education, empowerment and trade are critical to improving the lives of Nigerians and complementing government efforts.

“Because you cannot see God, the next thing you do is to be kind to humanity. These great women have chosen humanitarian services in health, education, empowerment and trade so that they can bring support to our people. It is godly and this is what we need,” he said.

The governor described the initiative as a demonstration of corporate social responsibility and pledged continued government support for programmes that uplift vulnerable members of society.

Speaking about the new COFFHA president, Bago described Igbokwe as a genuine, honest and God-fearing woman whose leadership would attract both local and international recognition to the organisation.

“I know her to be a very genuine, honest and God-fearing woman. She has supported me in life, and I believe she will bring a lot of attention to COFFHA,” he said.

In her acceptance speech, Igbokwe expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in her to lead an organisation that has existed for 33 years.

She recalled a visit to an orphanage where members of COFFHA interacted with underprivileged children, describing the experience as a defining moment that reaffirmed her commitment to humanitarian service.

“When we got there, we saw children looking neglected and rejected. We embraced them, chatted with them, and made them feel human again. That experience convinced me that I was in the right place,” she said.

Igbokwe disclosed that COFFHA is constructing a Skills Acquisition Centre that will train about 350 people at a time, noting that the N300 million fundraising campaign is intended to support the completion of the project.

She pledged transparency, compassion and dedication in leading the organisation over the next two years.

“We are building a skills acquisition centre that will train 350 people at a time. We are looking for N300 million to complete and equip the facility. I pledge to be transparent, passionate and compassionate in the discharge of my duties,” she said.

The guest speaker, Senator Uche Ekwunife,called on Nigerians to support the organisation’s N300 million fundraising campaign for the completion of its Skills Acquisition Centre in Lagos, describing the project as an investment in human capital and national development.

Ekwunife, who was represented at the event by a former Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rita Maduagwu, described the occasion as more than a ceremonial transition of leadership, saying it was a celebration of vision, compassion, service and the enduring power of women united by a common purpose.

Congratulating the new president, Ekwunife expressed confidence in Igbokwe’s capacity to lead the organisation to greater heights, noting that her emergence comes at a time when society needs leaders who can bridge the gap between privilege and poverty, opportunity and exclusion.

Reflecting on the organisation’s 33-year history, she said COFFHA has remained committed to serving vulnerable members of society since its establishment in 1993.

“The story of COFFHA is not merely told through words but through lives transformed by compassion and generosity,” she said, citing the organisation’s interventions in healthcare, including support for health facilities and empowerment programmes that have benefited over 4,000 people.

Speaking on the theme of the investiture, “Build the Future Today,” Ekwunife said the future is shaped by deliberate actions and investments made in people.

“The future is not a distant reality waiting for us to arrive. It is being shaped by the decisions we make and the actions we take every day. Every child we educate, every woman we empower, and every life we uplift contributes to the kind of society we hope to build,” she said.

According to her, the proposed COFFHA Skills Acquisition Centre is not just a physical structure but a platform for creating opportunities, restoring dignity and equipping young people, women and vulnerable persons with practical skills for self-reliance.

She noted that the centre would have far-reaching economic and social benefits by empowering beneficiaries to create livelihoods, support their families and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

“History has repeatedly shown that societies prosper when they invest in people. The greatest investments are not made in oil wells, skyscrapers or infrastructure alone. They are made in human beings. Skills create dignity. Knowledge builds confidence. Opportunity unlocks potential,” she stated.

Ekwunife described the N300 million fundraising target as ambitious but achievable, urging patrons, sponsors, corporate organisations, development partners and public office holders to support the initiative.

She commended COFFHA members for their dedication and transparency over the years, noting that the organisation has earned public trust through measurable impact and unwavering commitment to humanity.

She further urged the newly inaugurated president to lead with courage, compassion, integrity and vision, expressing confidence that her tenure would strengthen COFFHA’s impact and expand its reach across communities.

“Let us support this noble project. Let us invest in opportunity, dignity and a brighter tomorrow. For when we empower one person, we strengthen families. When we strengthen families, we transform communities. And when we transform communities, we build a better nation,” she said.

One of the newly appointed Patrons, Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi, expressed confidence in the organisation’s capacity to deepen its impact on vulnerable women and youths across Nigeria, describing the group as a credible platform committed to humanitarian service and social transformation.

Nwakwesi, who is the Executive Chair and Founder of Growth Mindset and Integrative Lifestyle Academy, said her life’s mission has evolved beyond personal achievement to creating opportunities for disadvantaged members of society.

“I have grown from superficiality to a deeper way of living, which is actually making me focus more on how to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged,” she said.

According to her, empowering women and youths to become self-reliant remains one of the most effective ways to drive sustainable development in communities.

“My life right now is about how we collectively, especially women, work together to empower vulnerable women and youth so they can be self-reliant and help others become self-reliant. We want to take our impact beyond Lagos and extend it to communities across the country,” she added.

Speaking on her expectations as a patron, Nwakwesi described COFFHA as a focused and purpose-driven organisation made up of committed women dedicated to making a difference.

“It is not about numbers. It’s about commitment to impact and showing up when it matters,” she said.

She pledged to contribute her experience and critical thinking skills to support the organisation’s growth and impact, adding that her organisation, Women Alive for Good, would collaborate with COFFHA on initiatives aimed at scaling empowerment programmes for women and youths nationwide.

On the organisation’s N300 million fundraising target for the Skills Acquisition Centre, Nwakwesi said the goal was achievable through strategic planning, transparency and credibility.

“Funding requires strategy, and I will support COFFHA with funding strategies that can help attract kind-hearted Nigerians and development partners to the project,” she said.

She noted that COFFHA’s track record of accountability and effective leadership would inspire confidence among donors and stakeholders.

Nwakwesi also expressed confidence in the leadership of the newly inaugurated president, Barrister Augustina Igbokwe, describing her as compassionate, determined and result-oriented.

“Under the leadership of Augustina Igbokwe, COFFHA will do very well. She is a very determined woman, very compassionate and a go-getter. I believe the organisation will achieve even greater milestones,” she said.