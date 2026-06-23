Axxela Appoints Ogbe Board Chair to Strengthen Corporate Governance 

Axxela Limited has announced the appointment of new non-executive Board members to deepen strategic oversight and strengthen corporate governance in support of the company’s next phase of exponential growth.

The newly appointed Board members include: Founder/pioneer Chief Executive Officer of Levene Energy Holdings, Nzan Ogbe, who is now Chairman of the Axxela’s Board, according to a statement signed by the Manager, Corporate Communications & Branding, Omolara Shitu.

Other members of the board are Eric Idiahi, Dolu Olugbenjo, Olufemi Okin, Moshood Olajide, Kaat Van Hecke and Jeremy Bending.

Axxela said their combined experience in business leadership, financial management, and infrastructure development will strengthen the company’s post-divestment governance framework and guide the company as it expands its gas infrastructure footprint and delivers sustainable energy solutions across industries and markets.

Chairman of the Board, Ogbe, is the founder and first CEO of Levene Energies and the chairman of LPV Energies. He is a serial entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience building businesses across sectors, including commercial trading, energy, real estate, and telecoms. His leadership and commitment to sustainability have established him as one of Africa’s most resourceful business leaders.