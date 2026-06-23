A’Ibom Integrates 2,227 Youths into Security Architecture

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has engaged 2, 272 village youth presidents into the state security management architecture as part of efforts to enhance security, peace and development in the state.

Speaking at a strategic town square engagement with the village youth presidents, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for the citizenry.

“While we have done our utmost to ensure that Akwa Ibom State citizens feel safe and live in a peaceful environment, it has become necessary to take additional measures at the local level to widen, deepen, and retool the State security architecture.

“This idea therefore, requires that we integrate our village youth presidents who are strong, dynamic, and resident in their various villages, into our security mechanism,” he said.

He said the approach will considerably afford the village youth leadership the opportunity to provide security agencies with the necessary intelligence and collaboration for a more efficient security in the State.

The governor declared that, “henceforth, the village youth presidents will now form part of our security architecture. We will provide you with adequate training after your proper profiling starting from tomorrow, in local government basis.”

He, however, reminded the village youth leaders that the government does not by the integration, elevate them above the village leadership structure but rather, they remain part of the structure to enhance security in their respective communities.

The governor pledged to equip the youths to work with the State Police command and other Okon in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has engaged 2, 272 village youth presidents into the state security management architecture as part of efforts to enhance security, peace and development in the state.

Speaking at a strategic town square engagement with the village youth presidents, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for the citizenry.

“While we have done our utmost to ensure that Akwa Ibom State citizens feel safe and live in a peaceful environment, it has become necessary to take additional measures at the local level to widen, deepen, and retool the State security architecture.

“This idea therefore, requires that we integrate our village youth presidents who are strong, dynamic, and resident in their various villages, into our security mechanism,” he said.

He said the approach will considerably afford the village youth leadership the opportunity to provide security agencies with the necessary intelligence and collaboration for a more efficient security in the State.

The governor declared that, “henceforth, the village youth presidents will now form part of our security architecture. We will provide you with adequate training after your proper profiling starting from tomorrow, in local government basis.”

He, however, reminded the village youth leaders that the government does not by the integration, elevate them above the village leadership structure but rather, they remain part of the structure to enhance security in their respective communities.

The governor pledged to equip the youths to work with the State Police command and other security agencies, as well as Chairmen of Local Government Areas (LGA).

He directed chairmen of LGA to immediately appoint a supervisor in charge of security in their respective local government areas in order to provide appropriate co-ordination of the youth leadership saddled with the security responsibility in their communities, and to also support the village youth presidents to effectively discharge their responsibilities.

The governor disclosed that the new youth security apparatus will be managed by the Ibom Community Watch, saying: “This move is geared towards ensuring that any noticeable gaps between the Police, the security agencies and the local communities are eliminated, ensuring free flow of information and actionable intelligence between the local communities and the security agencies.”

He charged the youth presidents and entire youths in all communities in the state to “see this development as a higher calling that requires you to rise and utilize this confidence reposed in you in exercising your responsibilities with the highest sense of patriotism, integrity, and dedication.”

The governor urged all the security agencies in the state to “give every assistance and the needed training to ensure that the village youth presidents become veritable sources in intelligence gathering and neighborhood community watch for an improved security in our dear State.”

In line with the famous citizen policing mantra, “See something, say something,” the Governor said verified and credible security intelligence from the public will now attract incentives.

The governor directed the State Commissioner of Police to work and expand the Quick Response Squad to cover the 10 Federal Constituencies of the State, and donated 10 brand new Hilux vehicles to the Police Command for utilization in the Federal Constituencies to improve security network in the State.

In his remark, the Member Representing Oron Federal Constituency, and the Chairman House Committee on Youth Development, Hon. Martins Esin, thanked the governor for choosing to incorporate village youth presidents into the State governance structure and security architecture of the State, describing it as historic, unprecedented and an evidence of true democracy.

He acknowledged Governor Eno’s leadership stride in youth developments across the State and thanked him for investing in the development of the grassroots through good infrastructure and human empowerment.

Addressing the youths, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Baba Muhammad Azare, thanked the governor for prioritising the advancement of security in the state.

He acknowledged the strategic role of community leaders in effective security management, describing community participation, intelligence sharing and collective responsibility approach adopted by the Governor as the most effective security strategy in the world.

Earlier, the Honourable Commissioner for Internal Security, Rtd Brig. Gen.Koko Essien, applauded Governor Eno for his strategic measures towards ensuring adequate security in the State.

He described village youth presidents as the right people for the task especially at the grassroots level, as security remains community based.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Dr. Ekerete Ekanem, commended the governor for his youth-friendly governance, noting that initiatives like the Ibom Leadership and Entrepreneurial Development Centre (Ibom- LED) and the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre (DASAC) have effectively positioned Akwa Ibom youths for self-development.

Similarly, in their separate remarks, the Chairman of ALGON and Chairman of Uyo Local Government Area, Dr Uwemedimo Udo, the Member representing Uyo State Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Youths, Hon Uwemedimo Udo, and the Chairman, Akwa Ibom Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers and Paramount Ruler of Abak LGA, HRM, Akuku Saviour Sylvester Udofia, applauded the governor for the initiative and assured him of the support of the traditional institution.

On behalf of the forum of Village Youth Presidents, Itai James Abraham from Ikot Ekpene flanked by members of the leadership structure from Uyo and Eket Senatorial Districts, appreciated the Governor for recognizing and integrating the youths in the governance structure, as well as other youth – friendly initiatives, and reassured of their support to enable him succeed beyond 2027. agencies, as well as Chairmen of Local Government Areas (LGA).

He directed chairmen of LGA to immediately appoint a supervisor in charge of security in their respective local government areas in order to provide appropriate co-ordination of the youth leadership saddled with the security responsibility in their communities, and to also support the village youth presidents to effectively discharge their responsibilities.

The governor disclosed that the new youth security apparatus will be managed by the Ibom Community Watch, saying: “This move is geared towards ensuring that any noticeable gaps between the Police, the security agencies and the local communities are eliminated, ensuring free flow of information and actionable intelligence between the local communities and the security agencies.”

He charged the youth presidents and entire youths in all communities in the state to “see this development as a higher calling that requires you to rise and utilize this confidence reposed in you in exercising your responsibilities with the highest sense of patriotism, integrity, and dedication.”

The governor urged all the security agencies in the state to “give every assistance and the needed training to ensure that the village youth presidents become veritable sources in intelligence gathering and neighborhood community watch for an improved security in our dear State.”

In line with the famous citizen policing mantra, “See something, say something,” the Governor said verified and credible security intelligence from the public will now attract incentives.

The governor directed the State Commissioner of Police to work and expand the Quick Response Squad to cover the 10 Federal Constituencies of the State, and donated 10 brand new Hilux vehicles to the Police Command for utilization in the Federal Constituencies to improve security network in the State.

In his remark, the Member Representing Oron Federal Constituency, and the Chairman House Committee on Youth Development, Hon. Martins Esin, thanked the governor for choosing to incorporate village youth presidents into the State governance structure and security architecture of the State, describing it as historic, unprecedented and an evidence of true democracy.

He acknowledged Governor Eno’s leadership stride in youth developments across the State and thanked him for investing in the development of the grassroots through good infrastructure and human empowerment.

Addressing the youths, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Baba Muhammad Azare, thanked the governor for prioritising the advancement of security in the state.

He acknowledged the strategic role of community leaders in effective security management, describing community participation, intelligence sharing and collective responsibility approach adopted by the Governor as the most effective security strategy in the world.Earlier, the Honourable Commissioner for Internal Security, Rtd Brig. Gen.Koko Essien, applauded Governor Eno for his strategic measures towards ensuring adequate security in the State.

He described village youth presidents as the right people for the task especially at the grassroots level, as security remains community based.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Dr. Ekerete Ekanem, commended the governor for his youth-friendly governance, noting that initiatives like the Ibom Leadership and Entrepreneurial Development Centre (Ibom- LED) and the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre (DASAC) have effectively positioned Akwa Ibom youths for self-development.

Similarly, in their separate remarks, the Chairman of ALGON and Chairman of Uyo Local Government Area, Dr Uwemedimo Udo, the Member representing Uyo State Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Youths, Hon Uwemedimo Udo, and the Chairman, Akwa Ibom Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers and Paramount Ruler of Abak LGA, HRM, Akuku Saviour Sylvester Udofia, applauded the governor for the initiative and assured him of the support of the traditional institution.

On behalf of the forum of Village Youth Presidents, Itai James Abraham from Ikot Ekpene flanked by members of the leadership structure from Uyo and Eket Senatorial Districts, appreciated the Governor for recognizing and integrating the youths in the governance structure, as well as other youth – friendly initiatives, and reassured of their support to enable him succeed beyond 2027.