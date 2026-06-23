A Unique 2026 World Cup

REUBEN ABATI

The World Cup 2026 kicked off June 11, and as of today, 13 match-days after, in the middle of the second round of the group matches, we have witnessed the beautiful game on display – the first World Cup to take place in three countries: the US, Canada and Mexico, 16 cities, 104 games, over a period of 39 days, and the most expansive with 48 teams instead of the 32 in the last World Cup in Qatar, and arguably also the most expensive World Cup ever. This is also the most controversial World Cup in recent memory, organized against a background of complex issues: including US immigration policies, high cost of tickets with FIFA President Gianni Infantino not properly offering any explanation beyond the mercantilism of the world football body, geopolitical conflict between the United States and Iran, both at war, and the menace of the hostility of the immigration, border and customs officials in the United States.

Some of the participating countries were subjected to the worst humiliation ever on their arrival in the United States, and before then, officials and fans were denied visas and entry. The Senegal national football team, The Teranga Lions, were subjected to very strict, hands-on security screening as they alighted from their aircraft. Somalia’s FIFA-graded referee Omar Artan, Africa’s Men’s CAF Referee of the Year who would have been the first Somali official at the World Cup, was turned back and repatriated at the Miami International Airport, Florida. He comes from a country considered a piece of garbage by President Trump, his possession of valid documents did not matter. The players from Uzbekistan were received, as if they were common criminals, with drug-sniffing dogs, and metal detectors when they arrived at their training venue in New York! Players from Iran, whose country has been at war with the United States were told that they could not enter the United States. This was reviewed and they were only allowed to go to Mexico, and for their matches, they could only come in and go out after, strictly not allowed to sleep over in the United States. They have now played two Group G matches against New Zealand (2-2) and Belgium (0-0) at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, Los Angeles only to cross the border back to Tianjun in Mexico.

Their final upcoming group-stage match is against Egypt on Friday, is in much farther-away Seattle. Iran has remained unbeaten after two games, and that was without their officials who were denied entry. This is a statement of defiance, and self-assertion in the face of hardship by the most oppressed team in the tournament so far. When the Iranian team arrived in Mexico, there was even an ongoing internal protest by activists fighting the government of President Claudia Sheinbaum. In their two matches, Iranian dissidents in the US displayed the country’s pre-revolution lion and the sun flag. The World Cup is called the most beautiful game for a purpose given its place as a symbolism and a celebration, a melting pot, of global unity, friendship and togetherness. Ian Wright, the former Arsenal and England striker, now a pundit, had however described this year’s tournament as “a World Cup of chaos”. Wright was referring to the pre-tournament drama: the visa denials/controversies, the travel disruptions and the high-ticket prices.

The New York Times in an editorial described the World Cup 2026 as “Trump’s nightmare”. This is one World Cup tournament in which Gianni Infantino’s FIFA has acted and behaved so far like a lickspittle, lackey of the United States and President Donald Trump. It is a shame and an even bigger one considering the fact that this same Infantino’s FIFA gave President Donald Trump a Peace Prize on December 5, 2025 for having taken “exceptional and extraordinary steps for peace and global unity.” Trump called the prize “one of the great honours of my life”. It is doubtful if he has lived up to that honour with his country’s hosting of the 2026 World Cup Tournament and the hostile and discriminatory conduct of US immigration, border and customs enforcement officials. Nor has he done so with his upending of the global order and diplomacy with the role of the United States in the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East. The good news is that it is football that is winning nonetheless. Founded in 1930, the prestigious game has continued to write its own history against all odds, in a unique and memorable manner and it is no different with what we have seen so far this year, after more than 36 matches and about 123 goals, and what we may still see before Sunday, July 19, when the final match is played at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, near New York in the United States.

For the Nigerian reader, the main concern would be that the country’s national team, the Super Eagles did not make it to the 2026 World Cup. The Eagles lost their wings during the preliminary, qualifying stages due mainly to the gross incompetence of the Nigeria Football Federation, a congenital ailment that no one can confirm as having been cured, and of course the casual approach of the average Nigerian to everything that requires seriousness, a habitual ailment in its own special category. The result is that Nigerians are spectators at this year’s World Cup and the provider of special talents for more serious countries. There are at least about 15 players of Nigerian descent at the World Cup fighting for the glory of other nations. They include Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke (England), Jamal Musiala, Felix Nmecha (Germany), Folarin Balogun (United States), Michael Olise (France); Manuel Akanji, Noah Okafor (Switzerland), Tani Oluwaseyi, Promise David, Owen Goodman (Canada), David Alaba, Carney Chukwuemeka (Austria), Antonio Nusa (Norway), and Ime Okon (South Africa). These are global elite players who were either born abroad by a Nigerian parent, or who left Nigeria for greener pastures elsewhere and made good, and of course as we always do, we are quick to claim any Nigerian DNA doing well in any part of the world be it in sports, politics or academics. Back home, Nigeria does not provide an enabling environment for its people to shine and excel. The country is blessed with an abundance of talents in all fields of human endeavour but there is a perennial leadership crisis that rewards the dregs of society and frustrates the gifted and committed. And the country pays a heavy price.

Nigerian newspapers have of course been busy lamenting Nigeria’s absence at the World Cup. Martins Oloja of The Guardian says it is “a shameful absence”. He cannot be more correct. Premium Times newspaper in an editorial titled “Another World Cup without Super Eagles” (June 15, 2026), laments that “this is the Super Eagles’ second failure in a row, to participate in the global football tournament.” It is indeed, the newspaper adds, “a true and poignant reflection of the abysmal depths our football has plumbed, and the incompetence of those entrusted with its administration.” Again, I concur. On June 11, 2026, Vanguard newspaper published an editorial: “2026 World Cup without Nigeria” noting that “Nigeria fell short during the two-year qualification journey and got eliminated in Africa’s playoff final.” Earlier, Nigeria’s Punch Newspaper had also written an editorial titled “An Uncertain World Cup” (March 9, 2026) in which it also noted that Nigeria’s Super Eagles “failed miserably”.

But now that the World Cup 2026 is in full swing, it is not so uncertain anymore. Nigerians who are now bystanders at the year’s most important cultural event are not just spectators, they have also shifted their passion to the fumbling performance of South Africa at the World Cup. There is no love lost between South Africans and other Africans on account of the wave of xenophobia targeted at other Africans in South Africa who have now been given a June 30 deadline to leave or face the wrath of the indigenous people. When South Africa lost their first game to Mexico in the opening match of the tournament at the Mexico City Stadium on June 11, there was jubilation across Nigeria. About 258 Nigerians resident in South Africa had just been evacuated, the same June 11, and brought to Lagos by the Nigerian authorities. There has been no information about a second batch that is meant to be evacuated a week later, and that speaks to the typical shabby manner in which the Nigerian government is wont to handle such serious matters of public interest. When will the second batch return? South Africa lost their first game against Mexico, and got a point in their second match against Czech Republic. But there is no strong indication that the Hugo Broos men would make it to the knock-out stage, even after facing South Korea on Thursday, and that makes Nigerians very happy, a major comment indeed on the so much-vaunted idea of African brotherhood and solidarity. Nigerians however are not as contrarian with the performance of the nine other African countries in this year’s World Cup or the fact that Africa has benefitted from the expansion of representation at the World Cup after Qatar in 2022: Senegal, Tunisia, South Africa, Algeria, Morocco, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Egypt, Cape Verde and DR Congo.

So far, Africa has tried to put up a good showing. Tunisia is out, after a poor performance. Algeria lost 3-0 to defending champions, Argentina in a match that did more to advertise Lionel Messi’s GOAT status in football. Morocco has been impressive against Brazil and Scotland. Cote d’Ivoire stood up to Germany but lost. Senegal lost 3-1 to France but they were not disgraced. Ghana managed to beat Panama. Egypt trounced New Zealand. Cape Verde and DR Congo have been impressive. DR Congo held Portugal to a 1-1 draw despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portuguese squad. In fact, Ronaldo was close-marked out of the game. He has been sulking since then. Cape Verde, a country of just 525, 000 people appearing at the World Cup for the first time, the second smallest country in the tournament, has also so far surprised everyone with its performance in Group H alongside Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. This small country caused a major upset, by drawing 0-0 with Spain, a global football powerhouse, in their first ever World Cup match. In their second group match, they drew 2-2 with Uruguay, another giant and a two-time World Cup winner. Cape Verde’s talisman is a 40-year-old goalkeeper called Vozinha who saved seven onslaughts by Spain and was so remarkable that the United States had to waive the visa bond for his mother to enable her travel to the United States to watch her son, making history at the World Cup. Everyone is talking about Cape Verde, and it is not just about the players but also the beautiful ladies from this island country who have shown so much beauty, charm, colour and enthusiasm off the pitch.

This is a World Cup of emerging surprises. Apart from Cape Verde, another country of interest is Curacao, the smallest country to reach the World Cup. It has a population of just 156, 000 people. The small Caribbean Island country is a self-governing entity of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Most of its players were either born in the Netherlands or elsewhere, but this team, known as the Blue Wave, managed to put their island on the map. They lost 7-1 to Germany, but they held their own in a draw with Ecuador. Their main star is Eloy Room, the goalkeeper who made 15 saves in one match, and gained the attention of the world!. The defeat by Germany, the draw with Ecuador, and the one point that they gained already looks like victory to the Curacao team. The Dutch king was so excited, he danced with the team. This is perhaps the most culturally diverse World Cup ever, and the celebrations in the streets, the joyfulness of the fans and the excitement in the stadiums provide the necessary evidence. It is also likely to turn out as a profitable enterprise with the United States, hosting 78 of the104 matches, pocketing most of the returns from tourism and hospitality. With the exception of Ronaldo who is still working hard to make a difference, the usual stars are standing up to be counted: Harry Kane (England), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Erling Harland (Norway), Kylian Mbappe (France), Folarin Balogun (United States) , Vinicius Junior (Brazil), and Lamine Yamal (Spain).

History is also being made. Messi is now the all- time top scorer at the World Cup after scoring goal No. 17 in his country’s match against Austria. Mohammed Salah helped Egypt to secure their first ever World Cup win to beat New Zealand, 3-1 and was player of the match for the first time in his career. Jeremy Doku (Belgium) took time off from the World Cup to witness the birth of his son, Praise, and hence missed the Belgium vs. Iran match on Sunday. Harry Kane drew level with England’s all-time scorer, Gary Lineker with ten goals at the World Cup. But as the Three Lions face Ghana today, Kane has to worry not about football, but a famous Ghanaian shamanist, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, who has vowed that he would target Kane spiritually to prevent him from scoring a goal against Ghana. This. is what makes this World Cup so unique: the competitiveness across all fronts – from the field of play, to street dramas and voodoo, the beautiful game remains what it is: a fine blend of culture, fun, politics and excitement.