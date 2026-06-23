70th Birthday: Shettima, Govs Celebrate Emir Of Lafia, Call Him Beacon of Unity 

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, and Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum on Sunday paid glowing tributes to the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad (rtd), describing him as a model of leadership Nigeria urgently needs to achieve unity and greatness.

The commendations came during the emir’s 70th birthday and valedictory ceremony held in Lafia.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-President Shettima said the nation’s destiny would be secured when every community is anchored by leaders who embody peace and service.

He painted a vision of Nigeria’s future tied directly to the emir’s example. “Imagine a federation in which each corner is anchored by a people who place peace above provocation, who treat the welfare of strangers as the welfare of their kith and kin,” Shettima said.

“Where there are leaders who heal rather than divide, who build rather than burn, who serve rather than seek, the greatness of this nation becomes a destiny we author with our own hands.”

Shettima commended Justice Sidi Bage’s remarkable transition from the judiciary to the traditional stool. A former professor and Justice of the Supreme Court, the emir, he noted, did not abandon the discipline of the bench but carried it to the throne.

Shettima added: “The emir has served as a steady custodian of harmony across diverse communities in the state as Chairman of the Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs.”

Speaking, Governor Abdullahi Sule described the anniversary as a “very, very special day” for Nasarawa and its people.

He said the emir’s personal qualities of patience, integrity and contentment have directly shaped his own approach to governance.

“I’m still learning from him,” Sule admitted.

He highlighted the monarch’s humility as particularly striking, saying: “Emir of Lafia is one Emir that will come to you and you will never know when he’s in need. This is what made him special.”

On his part, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum described the emir “a symbol of vision and service”.

He offered prayers for Allah to grant the traditional ruler more wisdom and strength to continue serving his people.

In his response, Emir Muhammad expressed gratitude to Allah for the gift of life.

“I accept the fact that today, I am 70 years, and I thank Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala for that,” he said.