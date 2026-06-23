2025FY: SAHCO Reports N12.01bn Profit, Targets African, UAE Expansion

Kayode Tokede

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has reported a strong financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, posting revenue of N44.46 billion, driven by increased passenger and cargo handling activities, improved operational efficiency, and sustained investment in modern Ground Support Equipment (GSE), workforce development, and infrastructure expansion.

The company disclosed this at its 16th Annual General Meeting. In terms of profitability, SAHCO recorded a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N12.01 billion, compared with N6.49 billion in 2024, reflecting strong year-on-year growth. Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at N9.74 billion for the 2025 financial year. Revenue rose to N44.46 billion from N28.94 billion in 2024, underscoring robust growth across its core operations.

Earnings per share increased to N7.20, up from N3.57 in the previous year, indicating improved shareholder value.

Chairman of the company, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, attributed the performance to the resilience of SAHCO’s business model, the dedication of its workforce, and its sustained focus on operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and strategic expansion.

“The 2025 financial performance reflects the resilience of our business model, the commitment of our workforce, and our unwavering focus on operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and strategic expansion,” he said.

He added that the results demonstrate the company’s ability to navigate a challenging operating environment while sustaining growth and delivering value to shareholders.

Shareholders’ equity rose to N62.21 billion, reflecting strong financial positioning and long-term value creation, while total assets increased to N82.69 billion, supported by investments in property, plant, and equipment as well as improved liquidity.

Looking ahead, Afolabi disclosed that SAHCO is pursuing expansion into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other African markets as part of its long-term growth strategy.

According to him, the move is aimed at strengthening the company’s regional and international footprint, diversifying revenue streams, and leveraging opportunities in the growing aviation industry.

He noted that the strategy will position SAHCO as a leading aviation ground handling and logistics service provider across Africa and beyond.

SAHCO remains the only aviation ground handling company with operational presence across all commercial airports in Nigeria, underscoring its nationwide footprint.

The company provides a range of services, including passenger handling, baggage and ramp handling, cargo handling, aviation security, Skyway Premium Lounge services, and crew administration.