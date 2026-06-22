Yahaya Presents Gombe APC 2027  Guber Candidate, Gwamna, to President Tinubu 

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya, has formally presented the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 governorship candidate, Dr. Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Tinubu, while receiving Yahaya and Gwamna congratulated the governorship candidate and praised Yahaya for his exemplary leadership, visionary governance and his role in strengthening the APC in Gombe State.

The president also expressed confidence in the APC leadership in the state, stressing that the party would sustain its developmental achievements and political stability under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking during the meeting, Yahaya lauded Tinubu for providing purposeful leadership that continues to strengthen unity, cohesion and progressive governance across the country.

He expressed profound appreciation to the President for his steadfast support to Gombe State, particularly in the areas of infrastructure development, economic growth and policies aimed at promoting sustainable development.

Yahaya noted that presenting Gwamna to the President was not only symbolic of party unity and continuity but also a demonstration of the APC’s preparedness to consolidate on the gains recorded in Gombe State over the years.