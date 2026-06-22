Spires 5-Aside Tourney: Chekas FC Dethrone All Saints As Champions Of Badagry

The Badagry divisional qualifiers produced fireworks, emotions and celebrations as three teams secured automatic qualification for the state finals of the 2026 Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer tournament.

The eight teams qualifying tournament was fiercely competed as new comers, Smiler All Champions Football Club earned the coveted ticket while former champions of the division, All Saints Football Club failed to reach the state championship holding later in the year.

Last year’s losing finalists, Chekas United Football Club went a step further to emerged champions of the Badagry divisional qualifiers after they secured a hard fought penalty shootout victory over Smillers All Champions who marked their debut in the tournament with an impressive outing.

In the pulsating final decided over the weekend at the Honourable Lukman Olumoh’s Sports Complex in Awori-Ora, Ajegunle, Chekas United went through arduous spot kicks to beat Smiller All Champions FC on sudden death penalties after both teams played out entertaining three all scoreline at the end of regulation time.

In the third place playoff, Emaljus Football club secured two one win over All Saints Football Club.

As champions of the division, Chekas FC claimed half a million naira while Smiller FC were rewarded with the sum of N300,000 and Emaljus Football Club received N100,000. All three teams secured places in the state championship. Despite his side failure to make it out of the qualifiers, All Saints FC forward, Moses Obi received N50,000 cash prize for the highest goal scorer.

Public Relations Directed of Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Tournament, Victor Ottah said the Badagry lived up to expectations, praising the teams and their players for displaying exceptional skills and performances throughout the tournament. Ottah also acknowledged energy and passion displayed by the fans.

” This is what the tournament is about, plenty of grit and excitement from the fans, the Badagry division was truly a spectacle, we hope for more fireworks from the teams in Ikeja coming next”. Ottah said.

While calling on corporate organizations to support the youth development initiative, Brand Ambassador, Chukwudi Ezugwu praised the initiator of the tournament, Dr. Bankole Allibay for creating the platform and providing support for local players to develop and take their careers to the next level.

The division qualifiers train will move to Ikeja for the final stop with eight teams competing for spots in the main tournament scheduled to hold in November.