Police DIG Raises the Alarm over Trans-Border Crimes, Seeks Community Vigilance

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of Finance and Administration and Supervising DIG for the North-West Zone, Sulaiman Mohammed Abdul, has warned that the growing threat of trans-border criminality and the displacement of criminal elements from neighbouring states posed significant security challenges to Jigawa State, despite its reputation as one of the most peaceful states in the region.

Speaking during a two-day operational visit to Jigawa State, Abdul stressed that sustaining peace and security required collective action beyond the efforts of security agencies alone.

Addressing stakeholders at a strategic town hall meeting in Dutse under the theme, “Shared Responsibility: Co-Producing Peace, Preventing Trans-Border Criminality, and Maintaining Regional Stability in Jigawa State,” the DIG urged communities to embrace intelligence sharing and active participation in security matters.

He noted that the changing dynamics of crime across the North-West demanded greater vigilance, particularly in border communities where criminal networks often exploit weak surveillance systems.

“Security is a shared responsibility. The police cannot achieve sustainable peace alone without the active collaboration of traditional rulers, religious leaders, government institutions, civil society organisations, the media and citizens,” he said.

The senior police officer outlined six strategic policing priorities of the Nigeria Police Force aimed at strengthening internal security nationwide.

These include intelligence-led and technology-driven policing, accountability and human rights compliance, community policing, inter-agency collaboration, operational specialisation and improved personnel welfare.

He called on stakeholders to support the Force’s reform agenda through the provision of credible intelligence, promotion of lawful conduct and responsible journalism, while discouraging the harbouring of criminal elements.