Oriire Abduction: Security Operatives Intensify Rescue Efforts as Abdulsalami Seeks Support for Armed Forces 

Terrorists drop call for leaders’ release, restrict demand to ransom payment

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Hope has risen for the safe release of 39 abducted schoolchildren and seven teachers from Ahoro-Esinle, Yawota and Alawusa communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, as security operatives have intensified efforts to rescue the victims from their captors.

This is coming as former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to unite behind the nation’s security agencies in the fight against terrorism, warning that politicisation of security issues and the spread of misinformation have continued to embolden criminal groups.

Competent security sources disclosed that troops and other security personnel involved in the rescue operation have effectively surrounded a hideout within the National Park forest area where the abducted pupils and teachers are believed to be held, significantly narrowing the options available to the terrorists.

The victims were kidnapped on May 15, 2026, when armed terrorists attacked Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Yawota and two other schools in Esinle, abducting pupils and teachers in one of the most brazen attacks on educational institutions in the state.

According to security sources, the terrorists have been effectively contained within the forest, with operatives blocking possible escape routes and restricting their movement with the hostages.

Faced with mounting pressure and the likelihood of capture, the terrorists, it was learnt, have reportedly resorted to desperate tactics, including the recent killing of one of the abducted teachers, apparently in an attempt to blackmail authorities and force a halt to the ongoing rescue operation.

The kidnappers had initially tabled four major demands, including the release of detained terrorist commanders, payment of ransom, provision of two Hilux vehicles and the implementation of Sharia-related laws.

Among those whose release was demanded were Mahmud Usman, also known as Abu Bara’a or Abbas Mukhtar, and his deputy, Abubakar Abba, alias Isah Adam or Mahmud Al-Nigeri, both identified as senior members of the terrorist group Ansaru and arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) last year.

However, sources revealed that as security forces continue to tighten their grip around the terrorists, the kidnappers have reportedly dropped some of their earlier demands and are now largely focused on securing ransom payment.

Community sources identified the leader of the kidnapping gang as an indigene of Oriire Local Government Area who had lived peacefully among residents before allegedly becoming radicalised by the Ansaru terrorist group and embracing extremist ideology.

Investigations further revealed that the affected communities lie close to Nigeria’s border corridor leading towards the Niger Republic and the Kainji axis, an area characterised by difficult terrain and poor telecommunications coverage.

Security sources said intelligence reports had previously uncovered plans by terrorists to attack schools in the area, prompting preventive measures, including the temporary closure of some schools.

It was gathered that sustained military offensives against terrorist groups across the country have forced many insurgents to abandon their traditional strongholds and resort to attacks on vulnerable civilian targets, including remote communities such as those in Oriire Local Government Area.

In recent months, security agencies have recorded significant successes against Ansaru, Boko Haram and ISWAP, aided by intelligence provided by the DSS. Sources said no fewer than 168 high-profile terrorist commanders have been neutralised during recent operations, while scores of others have been arrested. Many insurgents are also believed to have fled into neighbouring countries in search of refuge.

A senior security officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed confidence that the war against terrorism would ultimately be won.

“The war against terrorism will be won. We will not relent in the ongoing offensive until these criminals are either eliminated or forced out of the country. President Bola Tinubu recently issued a strong warning to them. The signs of victory are already becoming evident,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, former Nigerian leader, Abubakar, in a statement issued to mark his 84th birthday, described the recent death of retired General Abubakar Rabbe and other victims of insecurity as a sobering reminder of the challenges confronting the country.

Reflecting on his military career, which included service during the Nigerian Civil War and peacekeeping missions abroad, the former military leader acknowledged that many countries are grappling with economic and security challenges, but stressed that Nigerians must rally together to preserve peace and national unity.

He commended the armed forces and security agencies for their resilience in combating terrorism but emphasised that the battle cannot be left to security personnel alone.

“It is clear that the success of attaining this objective must be inclusive. The armed forces and all other security agencies have been very strong in the fight against terrorism. But this is not their fight alone. Every citizen has a stake and it is my plea that Nigerians unite to fight against terror,” he said.

Abubakar also warned against the politicisation of security issues, arguing that propaganda and the spread of fake news have helped sustain terrorist activities and undermined national efforts to defeat violent groups.

“Nigeria is the only country we have. I joined the army to defend it with my life. I am a firm believer in a united and peaceful Nigeria. At my age, it was and is still my dream that we hand over to our children a united and prosperous nation,” he added.