Ooni Urges Politicians to Shun Violence, Embrace Peace Ahead of Osun Guber Poll

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has charged politicians and their supporters in Osun State to shun violence and embrace peace ahead of the August 15 gubernatorial election.

The monarch gave the charge, weekend, at his palace in Ile-Ife while receiving the reelection campaign team of Governor Ademola Adeleke, led by the chairman of the campaign council and former PDP National Secretary, Prof Wale Oladipo.

Others on the entourage included Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi; Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Lere Oyewumi; lawmaker representing Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore and Ejigbo Federal Constituency, Hon. Bamidele Salam; and Commissioner for Information, Mr Kolapo Alimi.

Also present were former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yusuf; Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi; and Accord Party Chairman in the state, Pastor Victor Akande.

Oba Ogunwusi said, “Osun is bigger than any individual or political interest, urging politicians across all divides to avoid hate speech and actions capable of destabilising the state.

“I am appealing to politicians and their followers to shun violence. The whole world is watching Osun, and we must show them that we are peace-loving people,” the Ooni said.

“Osun is bigger than any political party or person, and we must ensure that our actions do not disturb the peace of the state. We should not fight ourselves. God is the only one who enthrones,” he added.

Earlier, the campaign Director General, Senator Lere Oyewumi, said the team came to seek the royal blessing of the Ooni before commencing Governor Adeleke’s reelection campaign.

In his remarks, Prof Oladipo said the Accord Party was committed to a violence-free campaign and urged opposition parties to reciprocate the gesture.