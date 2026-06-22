LASTMA Rescued 353 Accident Victims in Five Months, Warns Motorists Against Reckless Driving During Rainy Season

– Urges strict compliance with traffic rules as rainfall intensifies across Lagos



Sunday Ehigiator



The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has disclosed that its Rescue and Emergency Response Unit rescued 353 victims of road traffic accidents and other emergencies across the state between January and May 2026, while urging motorists and other road users to exercise greater caution during the ongoing rainy season.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, made the appeal while reviewing the agency’s operational performance, noting the rescue figures underscore both the effectiveness of LASTMA’s emergency response efforts and the increasing risks associated with adverse weather conditions.

According to him, the 353 rescued victims comprised 207 adult males, 137 adult females and nine male children, all of whom received timely intervention from LASTMA personnel deployed to accident scenes across Lagos.

Bakare-Oki said the agency remains committed to preserving lives on the roads but warned that the rainy season presents significant hazards to motorists, including poor visibility, slippery roads, reduced vehicular traction, flooding, mechanical failures and other challenging driving conditions that increase the likelihood of crashes.

“While we take pride in the successful rescue of 353 individuals within the first five months of the year, these incidents equally serve as a poignant reminder of the need for greater caution and responsibility on our roads, particularly during the ongoing rainy season.

“A considerable number of these crashes could have been prevented through responsible driving habits, strict adherence to speed regulations, maintenance of safe driving distances, avoidance of reckless overtaking and routine vehicle maintenance.”

The LASTMA boss advised motorists to ensure that critical vehicle components such as brakes, tyres, windshield wipers, lights, indicators and steering systems are in optimal condition before embarking on journeys during periods of heavy rainfall.

He particularly cautioned drivers against speeding on wet roads, stressing that rainfall significantly increases braking distances and reduces tyre grip, thereby heightening the risk of collisions and loss of vehicle control.

Bakare-Oki also warned against driving through flooded sections of roads without first assessing the depth and condition of the waterlogged areas, noting that such actions often result in accidents, vehicle breakdowns and avoidable emergencies.

He commended the professionalism and rapid response capabilities of LASTMA’s Rescue and Emergency Response Team and acknowledged the support of allied emergency agencies, healthcare workers, security personnel and other rescue partners in saving lives and reducing fatalities on Lagos roads.

Reaffirming the agency’s commitment under the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Bakare-Oki said LASTMA would continue to strengthen its emergency response framework through personnel training, acquisition of modern rescue equipment, strategic deployment of patrol assets and enhanced inter-agency collaboration.

He further appealed to road users to embrace safety consciousness, patience, discipline and mutual respect while using the state’s road network.

“Every life preserved is of immeasurable value. We therefore urge all motorists to make safety their foremost priority during this rainy season. Strict compliance with traffic regulations and responsible road conduct remain the most effective safeguards against avoidable tragedies and needless loss of lives,” he said.

As rainfall continues to intensify across Lagos State, LASTMA assured residents of its readiness to respond swiftly to emergencies, assist distressed road users and maintain the free flow of traffic across the state.