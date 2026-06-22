Insecurity: Gombe University Deploys Drones, CCTV Networks to Secure Campus, Protect Students, Community 

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State University (GSU), has adopted the use of drones especially at night to enhance surveillance and protect lives and property of the students and others staying within the premises.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sani Yauta who disclosed this during a meeting of the University Community Relations Committee, held yesterday, further disclosed that the university has undertaken the installation of full CCTV cameras at strategic locations within the premises in order to combat crimes, enhance campus monitoring and protect students.

According to him, the university recorded cases of theft on the campus, citing the arrest of an individual, who allegedly stole five motorcycles belonging to various individuals.

The vice chancellor assured the management is taking the issue of security seriously and will continue to ensure the students and contiguous community remain protected and secured.

Speaking on the issues of students’ admission, Sani Yauta said the university approved 150 general cut-off marks, and 200 cut-off marks for law and medical disciplines.

According to him, admission into a course of choice would depend on competition within the candidate’s local government area even if he met the other requirements.

“Candidates who do not secure placement in their preferred courses, might be offered alternative programmes,” he said.

Sani Yauta advised parents to allow their wards to study any course offered to them, stressing that every discipline presents valuable opportunities for personal and professional growth.

He however raised concern over encroaching of the premises by straying animals, destroying plants and the landscaping that cost the government fortune to put in place and maintain.

While commending members of the committee for their cooperation, Sani Yauta urged them to address the animal encroachment bedeviling the institution.

In her contribution, an official of the National Drugs Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the State, Mrs. Orpha Gabriel, urged the university to introduce drug tests for students, and establish a drug-free club.

She opined that such will keep the students at bay through reminders of the ills of engaging in drugs abuse and trafficking.

Also speaking, Sale Danburam, Secretary, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), advised the university management to deal with a former student accused of theft, to serve as a deterrent to others.

Also, Yaya Hammari, an elder statesman, commended the university’s management for what it is doing for the good of the students and the extended community, and pledged continued support to the institution.

All other speakers commended the initiative by the university especially the meeting urging the Management to sustain it through regular meetings.