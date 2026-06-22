At Annual Grand Prayer Session, Shettima Pays Tribute to Tinubu’s Mother, Extols Her Leadership Legacy

.Says late Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji still serves Nigeria via values she instilled in her son

.Optimistic Nigeria will overcome current challenges through collective commitment

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday showered praises on the mother of President Bola Tinubu, late Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, describing her as a woman whose love went far beyond her family and shaped Nigeria’s moral imagination.

According to him, the leadership given by the late revered Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, who moved on to the next stage of existence on June 15, 2013 at the age of 96, was demonstrated in the lives she lifted and the institutions she strengthened, rather than being announced by noise.

Speaking in Abuja during the Annual Grand Prayer Session in honour of the late Alhaja Mogaji at the National Mosque, Abuja, Shettima, who represented the President, noted that the late matriarch of the Tinubu family ran her race, finished her course, and left behind a legacy that will instruct generations yet unborn.

Specifically, the Vice President identified the ‘like mother, like son’ case scenario between the President and his late mother, stating that the late Alhaja Mogaji shaped President Tinubu into a leader, and that she still serves Nigeria through the values she instilled in her son, the incumbent Nigerian leader.

He said, “It should surprise no one, then, that the son she raised carries the same fire into the highest office in our land. President Tinubu, learned at her side that public life is a trust and that leadership is owed first to the ordinary and the unheard.

“The instinct to fight for democracy when it was dangerous to do so, the willingness to stand for the common good when comfort counselled silence, the conviction that the citizen deserves a government that works for them, all of this was first kindled in a home where service was the daily example. A mother shaped a leader, and through that leader her values now serve the whole of Nigeria.”

Extoling the late Alhaja Mogaji’s leadership qualities, Shettima said she belonged to the rare class of Nigerians who knew that “commerce is a service to humanity and that the marketplace is a meeting point of human need and human dignity.”

He recalled that the President’s late mother spent the greater part of her life giving herself “to the welfare of traders, to the protection of ordinary women who built their livelihoods stall by stall, and to the organisation of a community that the powerful had too often overlooked.

“She turned scattered effort into collective strength, and she taught a generation of market women that their work mattered, that their voices carried weight, and that their toil deserved respect,” he added.

Alhaja Mogaji, the Vice President noted, earned her people’s affection because “she served before she sought to be served,” feeding where there was hunger, mediating where there was discord, and standing “between the weak and those who would exploit them.”

Shettima prayed fervently for the President’s late mother, committing her to the mercy of God, just as he asked the Almighty Allah to “make her legacy an enduring source of good for this nation she loved.

“O Allah, forgive our mother, have mercy upon her, and grant her a place among the righteous. Expand her grave and fill it with light, admit her into the gardens of Paradise, and reward her abundantly for every soul she served and every good she did. Comfort her son, our President, and all her family, and grant them patience, strength, and peace,” he further prayed.

The Vice President also expressed confidence that Nigeria will surmount its current security and economic challenges through fervent prayers, unity, and the collective commitment of its citizens.

He assured that President Tinubu remains fully committed to addressing the nation’s pressing challenges, noting that the administration is implementing policies and programmes aimed at strengthening security, stimulating economic growth, and improving the welfare of Nigerians.

Earlier, the Convener of the prayer session and Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs and Other Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Kabir Masari, described the late Abibatu Mogaji as a woman whose life was dedicated to the service of others.

Masari disclosed that more than 250 hand-pump boreholes have been constructed across nine states in Northern Nigeria in memory of the late matriarch, providing access to clean water for thousands of residents.

He further announced plans to establish the Abibatu Mogaji Islamic Centre in Abuja to promote Islamic scholarship, leadership development, science, and technology education.

The presidential aide also revealed that a modern Juma’at Mosque, complete with residential quarters for the Imam and supporting staff, would be constructed in Rigasa, Kaduna State, in honour of the late Abibatu Mogaji.

Also, prominent Islamic scholars from across the country offered special prayers for the repose of the soul of the late Chief Abibatu Mogaji, even as they prayed for peace, security, unity, and economic prosperity in Nigeria.

Among dignitaries who attended the event were the Governors of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum; Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, as well as former Governors Usman Sa’idu Nasamu Dakingari and Tanko Al-Makura.

Others included the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, represented by Yahaya Abubakar; Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Dr Muttaqha Rabe Darma; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, and Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children, Dr. Mohammed Sani Idris, among other top government officials and traditional leaders.