Akpoti-Uduaghan Salutes Fathers as Unsung Heroes of Nation-building

– Says their sacrifices, resilience and guidance remain foundation of strong families, stable society

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Sunday paid glowing tribute to fathers across Nigeria.

She described them as the unsung heroes whose sacrifices, resilience and dedication continue to sustain families and strengthen the nation’s social fabric.

In a Father’s Day message made available to journalists in Abuja, the lawmaker said fathers remain the backbone of families, providing leadership, protection, guidance and support despite prevailing economic and social challenges.

Akpoti-Uduaghan noted that while the contributions of fathers often receive little public recognition, their commitment to raising responsible children and building stable homes remains critical to national development.

She said, “On this special Father’s Day, I celebrate all fathers and father figures whose steadfast commitment, love and sacrifices continue to strengthen our families and communities.

“Fathers are truly the unsung heroes of our society. Their tireless efforts, resilience and devotion deserve our deepest appreciation,” she stated.

The senator stressed that responsible fatherhood plays a vital role in nation-building, arguing that the values fathers instill in their children help shape future generations and contribute to the emergence of a peaceful and prosperous society.

According to her, fathers influence society far beyond their homes through the wisdom, discipline and examples they provide for their children.

She said, “A father’s wisdom, discipline and example leave a lasting impact on the lives of children. Through their sacrifices and guidance, fathers nurture dreams, build character and inspire hope.

“Their influence extends beyond the home and contributes significantly to the moral fabric of our society,” she said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan urged fathers to remain steadfast in their responsibilities and continue serving as positive role models, while encouraging young people to embrace virtues such as integrity, hard work, humility and compassion.

She also called on families and society to accord greater recognition to fathers for their invaluable contributions, stressing that strong homes remain the bedrock of sustainable national development.

The lawmaker paid special tribute to fathers in Kogi Central, Kogi State and across the country, thanking them for their sacrifices and dedication to their families.

The Senator said, “Today, I salute every father in Kogi Central, Kogi State and across Nigeria. Your sacrifices may not always receive public recognition, but they are deeply appreciated.

“Thank you for the countless ways you provide, protect, mentor and support your families. May God reward your labour abundantly,” she added.

Akpoti-Uduaghan prayed for God’s continued blessings, wisdom, strength, good health and prosperity for fathers, while wishing them a memorable Father’s Day celebration.