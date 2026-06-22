  • Monday, 22nd June, 2026

6th Davnotch National Tennis Championship Serves off in Abuja

Sport | 9 seconds ago

Davnotch has kept faith with the tennis fraternity in the country as another in the series of the annual tennis event, (Davnotch National Tennis Championship) served off yesterday with the preliminaries at the Tennis Courts of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium  in Abuja. 

 The tournament now in its sixth year, is a week-long event scheduled to end on Saturday, June 27, 2026. 

Sponsor of the tournament, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, will be wearing two caps  at the event as Chairman of Davnotch Nig Ltd as well as the current president of the Nigeria Tennis Federation. 

 Under Ochei as NTF President, Nigeria qualified for the second round of the of the Davis Cup for the first time since 1989.

 An official of Davnotch Nig Ltd confirmed at the weekend that the tournament promises to be the best organised so far.

 “This edition promises a lot of spectacular novelties, especially enhanced prize money and welfare packages for players, officials and spectators alike,” concluded the official.

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