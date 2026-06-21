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Tinubu Felicitates Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, At 85

Nigeria | 14 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe (Agbogidi), on his 85th birthday.
Tinubu, in a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, hailed the foremost traditional ruler in the South-East, corporate leader, oil and gas expert, and boardroom guru, describing him as a symbol of unity, grace, and integrity.
Igwe Achebe had served as a director in Shell Petroleum Company in Nigeria, as well as in other Shell companies in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ghana, Sierra Leone, the Gambia, Liberia, and Angola, before ascending the throne of his forebears.
The President commended His Majesty for his peace-building efforts, youth empowerment schemes, and socio-economic development programmes in his domain and beyond.
Tinubu particularly lauded Igwe Achebe’s contributions to deepening national cohesion and serving as a critical bridge between grassroots communities and the government.
The President also acknowledged the respected traditional ruler’s decades of service to the nation in corporate leadership, enterprise, and governance.
Tinubu joinef the royal family, the people of Onitsha and Anambra State, in wishing Igwe Achebe many more years of good health and strength as he continues to provide leadership for his community, state, and nation.

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