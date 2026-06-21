RMBN Money Market Fund Secures ‘A+’ Rating Upgrade

Nume Ekeghe

RMB Nigeria Asset Management Limited (RMBN AM) has received a two-notch upgrade in the credit rating of its RMBN Money Market Fund, with Agusto & Co. raising the Fund’s rating to ‘A+’, a development that underscores its strong credit quality, liquidity position and investment management discipline.

Commenting on the achievement, Chief Executive Officer of RMB Nigeria Asset Management, Kike Mesubi, described the upgrade as an affirmation of the Fund’s consistent performance and disciplined investment strategy.

“This upgrade is a strong endorsement of the quality, discipline and consistency that underpin how we manage the Fund. Our focus remains on preserving capital, delivering competitive returns and maintaining a prudent approach to risk management,” she said.

Mesubi noted that the Fund’s long-standing objective has been to deliver sustainable value by striking an appropriate balance between risk and return.

“The priority has always been to balance return and risk in a way that serves our clients over the long term. This recognition reinforces the Fund’s ability to deliver competitive and consistent returns through different market cycles,” she added.

She said the improved rating would further enhance investor confidence in the Fund and support RMBN AM’s broader ambition to deepen its asset management offerings.

“We are proud of the progress reflected in this rating upgrade, but we see it as part of a longer journey. We will continue to draw on our global network, governance framework and local market expertise to support clients and grow the Fund responsibly,” Mesubi said.