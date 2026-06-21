  • Sunday, 21st June, 2026

Obi: Millions of Nigerians Now Displaced in Their Country

Nigeria | 10 seconds ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed concern over the rising number of Nigerians displaced by insecurity, saying millions of citizens have been forced to become refugees within their own country.


Obi, in a statement yesterday to mark World Refugee Day, said communities across the North and other parts of Nigeria had been devastated by terrorism, banditry and violent attacks, leaving many citizens in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.
He described the camps as a painful reflection of the country’s inability to adequately protect its people, noting that many of the facilities were poorly funded and unable to meet the needs of thousands of displaced families.


“Many of these camps are grossly underfunded and inadequate for the thousands forced to live there. Families struggle daily for food, healthcare, education, and basic dignity. For many, survival has become their only reality,” Obi said.
The former presidential candidate said insecurity had continued to disrupt the lives of Nigerians, with children abducted from schools, families forced to abandon their homes, farmers losing access to their farmlands, and communities living under constant fear of kidnapping and attacks.


He expressed concern that the worsening security situation had reduced the chances of many displaced persons returning safely to their communities and rebuilding their lives.
“On this World Refugee Day, we must remember that behind every statistic is a human life disrupted, a family uprooted, and a future put on hold,” Obi said.

He called for greater commitment towards ensuring the safety, dignity, and well-being of Nigerians, stressing that citizens deserved the right to live peacefully in their own country.

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