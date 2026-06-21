NDPC Unveils Plans to Review Data Protection Act to Address AI, Robotics, Other Emerging Technologies

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has disclosed plans to seek a review of the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023 to accommodate emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and big data, as the country seeks to strengthen its regulatory framework in line with rapid technological advancements.

The National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the NDPC, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, according to Nairametrics, revealed this in Abuja on Friday during activities marking the third anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s signing of the Nigeria Data Protection Act into law on June 12, 2023.

According to Olatunji, the accelerating pace of digital innovation has made it imperative to revisit some provisions of the Act to ensure that they adequately address the realities of today’s technology-driven environment.

He explained that when the legislation was initially drafted, many of the technologies currently transforming the global digital economy were still in their early stages, making it difficult for lawmakers to provide detailed provisions beyond broad references to emerging technologies.

Olatunji noted that the time had come for the law to move beyond generic descriptions and specifically identify technologies that now play critical roles in economic and social development.

“We are in the era of emerging technologies. At the time the law was drafted, we could only make broad references to emerging technologies, but today we can specifically mention Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and big data,” he said.

He observed that the rapid rise of AI in recent years has fundamentally altered the digital landscape and created new regulatory challenges that require more precise legal guidance.

“Ten years ago, discussions around Artificial Intelligence were not as widespread as they are today. Now, AI has become central to digital transformation across virtually every sector. We need to be more specific about what constitutes emerging technologies and provide clear examples because technology continues to evolve,” he added.

While advocating stronger legal provisions on AI and related technologies, Olatunji emphasised that human judgment and oversight must remain central to the deployment and governance of artificial intelligence systems.

According to him, technology should complement rather than replace human decision-making.

“We still need the human component. We should not leave everything to artificial intelligence,” he said.

The NDPC boss also highlighted concerns around digital footprints, privacy rights and data security, noting that regulators must remain proactive in responding to emerging threats associated with technological innovation.

He explained that the commission would continue to monitor global developments and periodically review Nigeria’s data protection framework to ensure that it remains relevant and effective.

Olatunji said Nigeria’s commitment to regular reviews of its data protection legislation distinguishes it from many jurisdictions that still rely on laws enacted more than a decade ago, with few substantial updates.

According to him, periodic reviews are necessary to prevent the law from becoming obsolete amid rapidly changing digital realities.

“We will continue to review the Act from time to time because technology is evolving very fast, and the law must evolve with it,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the future of Nigeria’s data privacy ecosystem, Olatunji projected significant growth in compliance, awareness, and investor confidence over the next five years.

“I see growth, development, awareness, and greater trust in the ecosystem. Compliance will become a necessity rather than an option,” he said.

He added that the commission was laying the foundation for a strong privacy culture that could position Nigeria as a preferred destination for digital investment and innovation.

“We are building a culture of privacy that will encourage investors and other stakeholders to see Nigeria as a country that is ready for digital business. The rights, freedoms, and interests of Nigerians and legal residents will continue to be protected,” he said.

The Nigeria Data Protection Act, signed into law in June 2023, established a comprehensive legal framework for the protection of personal data, privacy rights and responsible data processing across both public and private sectors.