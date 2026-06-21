NAF Intensifies Air Offensive Against Terrorists in North-west, Neutralises Criminal Elements

. COAS charges new soldiers to confront terrorists with courage

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified its air offensive against terrorists and bandits operating in the North-west, carrying out precision strikes on identified criminal hideouts while expanding intelligence, surveillance and armed reconnaissance missions in support of ongoing joint military operations.

The operations were conducted by the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma Sector 1 on 18 and 19 June 2026, demonstrating the NAF’s determination to deny criminal elements freedom of movement and strengthen security across the theatre of operations.

This is just as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has urged newly-trained soldiers of the 90 Regular Recruit Intake to confront terrorists and other criminal elements with courage and determination while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and respect for human rights.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the sustained air missions formed part of ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist activities and degrade the operational capabilities of armed groups threatening peace and stability in the region.

“Acting on credible intelligence, NAF aircraft successfully engaged a confirmed terrorist stronghold within the Joint Operations Area, delivering precision strikes that disrupted the activities of criminal elements and significantly weakened their operational capacity,” Ejodame said.

In a separate intelligence-led operation around Kidandan, NAF aircraft successfully neutralised terrorists after positively identifying their movement within the area. According to NAF, subsequent reconnaissance missions over Fatika and Sabuwa confirmed the absence of further terrorist activity. At the same time, continuous aerial surveillance was maintained in support of friendly ground forces and ongoing operations throughout the theatre.

Reaffirming the strategic importance of integrated military operations, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, maintained that “decisive air power delivers its greatest effect when seamlessly integrated with surface operations.”

In another development, the COAS, Lieutenant General Shaibu, has urged newly-trained soldiers of the 90 Regular Recruit Intake to confront terrorists and other criminal elements with courage and determination while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and respect for human rights.

The charge was delivered yesterday during the Passing Out Parade for recruits at the Nigerian Army Depot in Zaria, Kaduna State.

In a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Apollonia Anele, the Army Chief emphasized the pivotal role that the newly inducted soldiers will play in ongoing military operations to safeguard the nation’s security.

Shaibu noted that the recruits had undergone rigorous military training, including specialized instruction in Counterterrorism and Counter-Insurgency operations, which had adequately prepared them to confront the various security threats facing the country.

While reaffirming the Nigerian Army’s determination to deny criminal elements any haven, the COAS stressed that all military operations must be conducted in strict compliance with the Rules of Engagement and the Law of Armed Conflict.

He further highlighted President Tinubu’s sustained support for enhancing the operational capacity of the Armed Forces.

According to him, Nigerians expect the newly trained soldiers to exhibit discipline, operational excellence, and unwavering loyalty to the Constitution in the discharge of their duties.

The Army Chief also cautioned the recruits against the misuse of social media, warning that unprofessional conduct online and the unauthorised disclosure of sensitive information could compromise operational security and undermine ongoing efforts to tackle insecurity across the country.