Minority Caucus Slams House Spokesman, Insists Legislature Not Executive’s ‘Lapdog’

•Demands public apology within 72 hours over alleged misrepresentation

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has launched a scathing attack on the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi, accusing him of improperly speaking on behalf of the entire House in response to the caucus’ recent criticism of the worsening insecurity and economic hardship across Nigeria.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by Hon. Afam Victor Ogene on behalf of the caucus, the opposition lawmakers declared that the National Assembly must never become a “lapdog of the Executive,” insisting that its constitutional responsibility is to hold the government accountable to the people.

The caucus argued that the House spokesman overstepped his authority by purporting to represent the House’s collective position on matters raised by the Minority Caucus, stressing that no resolution, sitting, or meeting of the House had authorised such a position.

According to the lawmakers, it remains Parliament’s constitutional duty to scrutinise and hold the Executive accountable, particularly at a time when the nation is grappling with mounting security challenges and economic hardship.

The Minority Caucus recalled that President Bola Tinubu himself, while in opposition, had maintained that “the buck stops at the President’s table,” arguing that the principle remains valid and that lawmakers must not remain silent while Nigerians continue to suffer.

They further accused the Executive arm of government of repeatedly failing to fulfill commitments made to Nigerians through Parliament, alleging that rather than demand accountability, the House spokesman had chosen to defend the administration.

“Parliament is not, and will never be, a lapdog of the Executive,” the caucus declared, vowing to continue speaking on behalf of Nigerians regardless of what it described as the Majority Caucus’ willingness to “capitulate at the altar of blind partisanship.”

The caucus warned that any attempt by lawmakers to abandon the constitutional doctrine of checks and balances would undermine democratic governance and weaken public confidence in the legislature.

The Minority Caucus expressed what it described as “grave concern” over what it called the procedural impropriety displayed by the House spokesman, warning that such conduct could establish a dangerous precedent for parliamentary practice.

The caucus faulted the spokesman’s use of the phrase “House Notes” in his statement, describing it as misleading and a violation of the collective privileges of members.

The lawmakers pointed out that the House last sat on Monday, June 15, 2026, while the Minority Caucus addressed the media on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

They noted that no subsequent plenary session, meeting, or resolution had been held to authorize a unified House position on the matter.

While acknowledging that the spokesman may legitimately speak for the Speaker, House leadership, or the Majority Caucus, the opposition lawmakers insisted that he lacks the authority to speak for the entire House or attribute views to the Minority Caucus without its consent.

They described the action as a violation of established parliamentary procedures and an affront to the rights and privileges of members of the 10th House of Representatives.

The caucus maintained that the concerns it raised regarding insecurity and hardship fall squarely within the National Assembly’s constitutional oversight responsibilities.

It argued that with several official spokespersons already serving within the Presidency, there was no justification for the House spokesman to engage in what it termed an unsolicited defense of the Executive.

According to the lawmakers, such actions reinforce growing public perceptions that the 10th House of Representatives has become an appendage of the Executive arm of government.

Citing Sections 14(2)(b) and 88 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the caucus emphasized that Parliament is constitutionally mandated to safeguard the security and welfare of Nigerians and expose corruption, inefficiency, and waste in public administration.

The lawmakers insisted that they would not abdicate those responsibilities.

The Minority Caucus disclosed that, at an emergency virtual meeting held on Friday, June 19, 2026, members unanimously resolved to demand a public apology from the House spokesman for what they described as misrepresenting the House’s position and showing contempt for the Minority Caucus.