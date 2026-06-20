Nigeria Clears Longstanding UN Child Rights Reporting Backlog

Jonathan Eze

The Federal Government has announced the successful validation of Nigeria’s Combined Fifth to Eighth Periodic Reports to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, a move it described as a major milestone in restoring the country’s compliance with its international reporting obligations.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, disclosed this on Thursday at the closing ceremony of the National Review and Validation Meeting of Nigeria’s Periodic Reports to the United Nations and Strategic Policy Documents held in Abuja.

According to the minister, the validation of the reports clears a longstanding reporting backlog and reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of children in line with global standards.

She said the development demonstrates Nigeria’s determination to remain a responsible member of the international community and strengthen its adherence to international human rights obligations.

“This critical submission was long overdue, and clearing this backlog represents a monumental leap forward for our standing in the comity of nations,” she said.

The minister noted that beyond meeting international obligations, the reporting process had been deliberately used as a tool for domestic reform and institutional strengthening.

She revealed that the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development had reviewed, developed and validated more than 40 policy documents and Standard Operating Procedures aimed at improving protection and service delivery for women, children, families and vulnerable groups.

Among the validated instruments are the National Boy Child Policy, Revised National Children Policy, National Family Policy, National Care Economy Policy, National Adoption Policy and the National Policy on the Management of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and Sexual Assault Referral Centres.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim also announced that the Child Rights Act of 2003 and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act of 2015 are currently undergoing legislative reviews to address emerging technological realities and evolving patterns of vulnerability.

She explained that the reforms were necessary following a comprehensive assessment of the ministry’s policy and institutional framework, which exposed weak implementation systems, outdated policy instruments and gaps in coordination among relevant agencies.

The minister added that the newly validated policies would provide the foundation for the implementation of the Renewed Hope Social Impact Intervention across the country’s 774 local government areas.

She stressed that the success of the reforms would ultimately be measured by improved protection for children, safer environments for women and stronger support systems for families.