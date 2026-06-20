Mitsubishi Motors Celebrates One Year of New L200 Pickup in Nigeria

Bennett Oghifo

Massilia Motors Nigeria, the sole authorised distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria and a joint venture of the CFAO Group and the Chanrai Group, has announced a special anniversary pricing offer on the new Mitsubishi L200 pickup truck to mark one year since its launch into the Nigerian market.

The offer, available across all L200 variants, sees pricing start from N42,000,000. With limited stock available, prospective buyers are advised to act promptly to secure their preferred variant.

The new Mitsubishi L200 arrived in Nigeria with an impressive international pedigree. It was honoured with the Design Car of the Year at the 2024–2025 Japan Car of the Year Awards, recognised for its bold “Beast Mode” exterior design and highly functional interior. It also claimed Best Mid-size Pickup at the 2024 Arab Car of the Year Awards, acknowledged for its performance and overall reliability.

One year since its launch, the L200 has established itself as a trusted workhorse across the construction, agriculture, mining, and logistics sectors – industries that demand durability, load capacity, and reliable performance across varied terrain. Built on Mitsubishi’s decades of pickup engineering, the L200 combines operational toughness with the comfort and technology standards expected of a modern commercial vehicle.

According to the company, buyers can be assured that ownership extends beyond the vehicle itself. As an ISO-certified organisation committed to Service Excellence, Massilia Motors Nigeria provides genuine spare parts, certified aftersales support, and a standard warranty of 3 years or 100,000 km — whichever comes first – across all its facilities.

Commenting on the anniversary, Mr. Olivier Lamoure, Managing Director of Massilia Motors Nigeria, said: “One year in, the L200 has proven exactly what we believed it would — that the Nigerian market has a real appetite for a pickup truck that is built to work without compromise.

“This anniversary offer is our way of saying thank you to every customer who chose the L200 and every prospect who has shown interest. The pricing we are making available for the remainder of this month will not come around again, and we encourage anyone who has been considering the L200 to take this opportunity seriously.”

The company says contacting Mitsubishi via nmitsubishi@cfao.com www.mitsubishinigeria.com, will receive prompt response from very friendly staff.

Massilia Motors provides sales, genuine parts, and certified aftersales support to individual and fleet customers across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, and other parts of the country.