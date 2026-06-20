MAGGI Engages Stakeholders On Food Quality, Safety

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As part of activities marking World Food Safety Day, MAGGI engaged stakeholders across its value chain through a series of immersive experiences designed to deepen understanding of the journey from ingredients to table and reinforce the collective responsibility required to uphold food quality and safety.

The engagements brought together suppliers, distributors, consumers, journalists, and digital content creators, reflecting MAGGI’s commitment to transparency and continuous stakeholder engagement. Through interactive sessions and firsthand experiences, participants gained valuable insights into the processes, partnerships, and standards that contribute to delivering quality products to millions of Nigerian households.

During the engagements, suppliers explored MAGGI’s quality requirements and manufacturing standards, while distributors were engaged on best practices in product handling, storage, and warehousing to help maintain product quality throughout the distribution chain. Consumers also had the opportunity to interact directly with experts, ask questions, and learn more about the ingredients, processes, and expertise behind MAGGI products.

The initiative culminated with a factory experience at Nestlé Nigeria’s Agbara Factory, where journalists and digital content creators followed the journey of a MAGGI cube from locally sourced Soya beans ingredients to finished product. Participants gained deeper insight into how soya beans sourced from Nigerian farmers are transformed through carefully controlled fermentation processes and advanced manufacturing technology to deliver the distinctive taste, quality, and consistency consumers associate with MAGGI.

The experience also highlighted the connection between traditional African food preparation methods and modern food manufacturing. Participants explored how fermentation techniques used in MAGGI production draw inspiration from time-honoured practices familiar to many Nigerian consumers through local seasonings such as iru, dawadawa, and ogiri.

A key highlight of the visit was the opportunity to observe the rigorous quality assurance and food safety systems embedded throughout the production process. From ingredient sourcing and testing to manufacturing, packaging, and distribution, participants witnessed the extensive standards, continuous monitoring, and scientific expertise that help ensure product quality and food safety at every stage.

Speaking on the initiative, Funmi Osineye, Category Manager, Culinary, Nestlé Nigeria, said: “MAGGI reaches millions of consumers through a value chain that includes farmers, suppliers, distributors, retailers, consumers, and many other partners. We believe quality and food safety are shared responsibilities, which is why we continuously engage stakeholders across the value chain to build understanding, strengthen collaboration, and provide greater visibility into the journey behind our products.”

“By opening our doors and creating opportunities for dialogue, we are helping stakeholders better understand the ingredients, expertise, and processes that contribute to the quality consumers have come to trust from MAGGI.”

Also speaking, Talla Fall, Factory Manager, Nestlé Nigeria Agbara Factory, said: “At Nestlé, quality and food safety are embedded into every stage of our operations. From sourcing ingredients and testing raw materials to manufacturing and packaging, our teams work diligently every day to uphold the high standards that consumers expect from MAGGI. These engagements provide an important opportunity to demonstrate the care, expertise, and rigorous processes behind every product.”

The programme also featured an interactive cooking session, where participants experienced the practical application of MAGGI products in everyday meal preparation. The session sparked engaging conversations around taste, quality, nutrition, and responsible product use, while allowing participants to experience the products firsthand.

Through initiatives such as these, MAGGI continues to foster greater transparency, strengthen stakeholder confidence, and reinforce its commitment to delivering quality products that help consumers prepare tasty and nutritious meals every day.