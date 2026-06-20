Jetour X90 Plus Redefines Space, Safety, Premium Family Driving in Nigeria

Bennett Oghifo

In Nigeria’s increasingly competitive SUV market, where space, comfort and value drive purchasing decisions, the Jetour X90 Plus is emerging as a strong reference point in the mid-size family SUV segment.

Designed for families and upwardly mobile professionals, the model blends generous cabin space, refined interior comfort, advanced safety systems and efficient turbocharged performance into a well-rounded premium offering.

Positioned as one of the most spacious SUVs in the country, the X90 Plus combines versatility with modern styling.

A statement by Jetour Nigeria Mobility Services says its accredited dealers spread across Nigeria are Elizade Nigeria Limited, New Era AutoVehicle Services Limited, Kojo Motors, Germaine Auto Centre, Tab Autos Limited, R. T. Briscoe Motors and Mandilas Autos.

Its exterior design features a bold hexagonal grille, sleek LED headlamps and a confident road stance that gives it a contemporary and upscale appearance.Powering the X90 Plus are two turbocharged engine options.

The 1.6-litre turbo engine delivers 197 horsepower and 290 Nm of torque, while the more powerful 2.0-litre turbo variant produces 254 horsepower and 390 Nm of torque.

Both engines are paired with a smooth 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive, offering strong acceleration, efficiency and suitability for both city driving and long-distance travel.

With dimensions of 4,858mm in length, 1,925mm in width and 1,780mm in height, the SUV has a commanding presence and translates this size into exceptional interior space.

Inside, the seven-seat cabin is finished with premium materials, soft-touch surfaces and tasteful wood accents. Generous legroom and headroom across all rows make it ideal for large families, while a panoramic sunroof enhances the sense of openness.

Technology and comfort are central to the X90 Plus experience. It features a 12.3-inch LCD touchscreen infotainment system with phone mirroring, Bluetooth, voice command and wireless charging.

Climate control is managed through a digital touchscreen system with automatic rear and roof vents, complemented by an air purification function.

Comfort features include power-adjustable front seats with heating, ventilation, memory and lumbar support, while an eight-speaker Sony audio system delivers high-quality sound.Safety is a major highlight.

The X90 Plus comes with multiple airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Advanced Emergency Braking, Hill-Start and Hill-Descent Assist, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold and a high-mount stop lamp.

Advanced driver-assistance systems such as a 360-degree camera with 2D and 3D views, forward collision warning, parking sensors, radar monitoring and lane departure warning further enhance driver confidence.

Additional convenience features include smart entry and push-start, electronic gear shifting, selectable drive modes, cruise control, automatic trunk operation and advanced LED lighting.

The X90 Plus is backed by comprehensive aftersales support, including warranty coverage, trained technicians and readily available spare parts.

This strong aftersales network reinforces Jetour’s commitment to reliability and long-term ownership value, positioning the X90 Plus as a compelling premium family SUV for Nigerian motorists.