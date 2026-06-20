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IGP Appoints Okokon Edem New Police Spokesperson

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has approved the appointment of CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu, as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) of the Nigeria Police Force.

The appointment was announced in a statement by the outgoing Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, who described CSP Iniedu as an experienced and accomplished police officer with a strong background in public communication, operational policing, intelligence management, institutional accountability and administration.

A native of Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, CSP Iniedu holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Pure Chemistry from the University of Uyo. Over the course of his career, he has undertaken several professional courses in investigative interviewing, crime scene management, human rights-based policing, strategic communication and intelligence analysis.

Before his appointment as Force spokesperson, CSP Iniedu served as Head of the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) at the Force Headquarters in Abuja. In that role, he coordinated public complaint management and spearheaded initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability and public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.

He also previously served as Public Relations Officer at the Police College of Information Technology, Kobape, Ogun State, in addition to holding various operational and administrative appointments across the country.

His extensive policing experience includes service as Operations Officer at Maisandari Division in Yobe State Command, Area Crime Officer at Umuahia Area Command in Abia State, Staff Officer at the IGP Secretariat, Force Headquarters, and Second-in-Command of the 50 Police Mobile Force Squadron in Kubwa.

CSP Iniedu also served as Officer-in-Charge of the Force Headquarters Situation Room, where he supervised the coordination and dissemination of crime and security information nationwide.

The Inspector-General of Police expressed confidence in the new Force Public Relations Officer’s ability to lead the Force Public Relations Department effectively, noting that his wealth of experience and professional expertise would further strengthen the Nigeria Police Force’s strategic communication efforts.

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