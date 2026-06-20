House to Minority Caucus: Despite Security Challenges, Military Recording Operational Successes

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The House of Representatives has said in spite of the current security challenges across the country, security agencies are recording successes at various theaters of operations.

The House stated this while reacting to the recent statements attributed to its Minority Caucus concerning the security situation in parts of the country and the need for effective national response to evolving threats.

Its Spokesman, Hon. Akintunde Rotimi in a statement yesterday, noted that while the Green Chamber recognised that security remained a matter of urgent national concern, the issues raised reflect genuine public anxieties and underscore the need for sustained vigilance, coordinated action, and continued collaboration across all arms of government.

The House reiterated that Nigeria’s security challenges did not emerge overnight and cannot be resolved through isolated interventions.

Rotimi added that the National Assembly, working with the Executive and security institutions, have continued to strengthen the national security framework through legislation, appropriation, and oversight aimed at improving operational effectiveness, intelligence coordination, troop welfare, and national preparedness.

He said: “The House notes ongoing interventions and operational outcomes reported by security agencies across different theatres, including efforts to degrade criminal networks, rescue abducted persons, and stabilise vulnerable communities. While challenges persist in some areas, these outcomes point to steady progress that must be consolidated.

“Public discourse on security must remain anchored on a balanced appreciation of context, trends, and historical developments.

“Nigeria has experienced both severe security setbacks and periods of improvement, and a fair assessment must recognise both realities while focusing on strengthening what works and addressing gaps.”