Abiru in Sokoto, Says Tinubu’s Reforms Empower States to Deliver More Projects

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Chairman of the Southern Senators Forum, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has declared that the economic reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have strengthened the financial capacity of state governments, enabling them to undertake critical infrastructure and social development projects across the country.

Abiru, who is representing Lagos East Senatorial District, in the National Assembly, stated this in Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

A statement by his Media Office yesterday, explained that the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, was in the state for the inauguration of the 4.6-kilometre Takatuku-Dandamu Road.

The event, the statement added, was part of activities marking the third anniversary of the administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

The senator said the impact of the federal government’s economic reforms was becoming increasingly visible nationwide, as states now possess greater resources to invest in roads, healthcare, education, agriculture and other critical sectors.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown uncommon courage and statesmanship in undertaking reforms aimed at repositioning the economy.

“More importantly, his administration has enhanced the financial capacity of states through improved revenue streams and increased allocations, thereby empowering governors to embark on ambitious developmental projects.

“The impact is becoming increasingly visible across the country. Governors now possess greater capacity to invest in roads, healthcare, education, agriculture and social infrastructure.

“Sokoto State, under the able leadership of Governor Ahmed Aliyu, has effectively leveraged these opportunities to deliver tangible dividends of democracy to the people,” Abiru said.

The Senator described the newly inaugurated road as a testament to purposeful leadership and people-oriented governance, stressing that development should ultimately be measured by its impact on the lives of citizens.

He commended Governor Aliyu for what he described as notable achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, water supply, housing, youth empowerment and security.

He added that the governor had demonstrated his capacity to build on the foundation laid by former governor and senator representing Sokoto North, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Abiru noted that the Takatuku-Dandamu Road, executed under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) with support from the World Bank, the French Development Agency and the Federal Government of Nigeria, would improve rural connectivity.

He also said the project would ease movement of agricultural produce, reduce transportation costs and enhance access to schools, healthcare facilities and markets in Bodinga and neighbouring communities.

He praised Governor Aliyu for prudent resource management, transparency and accountability, arguing that leadership should be assessed by the number of lives positively impacted through public policies and projects.

The senator urged residents of Sokoto State to sustain their support for both the state and federal governments.

He said continued backing would enable them to consolidate ongoing development initiatives and expand the delivery of democratic dividends.

Abiru further paid tribute to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, for his role in promoting peace, unity and national cohesion, describing the traditional ruler as a stabilising influence whose impact extends beyond Sokoto State.

The inauguration attracted senior government officials, traditional rulers, party leaders and community stakeholders from across the state.