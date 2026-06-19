TETFUND Boss, Echono Shares PhD Insights on Picking University Leaders

• Launches Abuja Leadership Centre Lecture Series

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Dr. Sonny Echono, has called for a strict merit-based system in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors across Nigeria’s federal universities.

Echono who stated this while delivering a public lecture on Research Findings at the University of Abuja yesterday, also warned that political interference in leadership selection undermines academic excellence, institutional stability and good governance in the tertiary education sector.

The lecture was organised by the Abuja Leadership and Governance Centre with the theme: “Leadership Selection Process and Governance of Federal Universities in Nigeria (1993-2024).”

He noted that political considerations can affect governance, academic excellence and institutional development of the universities.

According to the findings he presented while delivering the lecture, there is a strong positive correlation between transparent and inclusive leadership selection processes and effective governance in federal universities.

Echono in his presentation found that institutions that embrace accountability, stakeholder participation and transparency tend to enjoy greater trust, improved governance structures and stronger institutional performance.

He said, “The research clearly demonstrates that transparent and inclusive leadership selection processes are critical to effective governance in our federal universities. Institutions that prioritise accountability and stakeholder engagement consistently record better governance outcomes and stronger institutional stability.

“Where leadership appointments are conducted openly and fairly, universities are better positioned to achieve their academic objectives, strengthen public trust and foster a culture of excellence.”

He also said leaders who emerge through credible and inclusive processes are more likely to introduce policies that encourage research, strengthen collaboration among scholars and create enabling environments for teaching and learning.

The Executive Secretary noted that federal universities which engage students, faculty members, alumni and other stakeholders during leadership selection processes demonstrate greater commitment to social responsibility and ethical governance.

However, the research presentation identified political interference, nepotism and corruption as major obstacles to effective governance in federal universities.

These challenges, according to him, continue to erode the integrity of leadership selection processes and negatively affect institutional performance.

According to Echono, “Political interference, nepotism and corruption remain among the greatest threats to good governance in our universities. When leadership appointments are influenced by factors other than merit and competence, the entire institution suffers.

“Universities must be protected from undue external influence if they are to fulfil their mandate of producing quality graduates, conducting impactful research and contributing meaningfully to national development.”

“University administrations should establish inclusive search committees that reflect the diversity of stakeholders within the institution. This approach will broaden perspectives, improve transparency and strengthen confidence in the outcome of the selection process,” he said.

On transparency, Echono urged universities to publicly advertise all leadership vacancies, clearly stating qualification requirements and application procedures.

“Accountability must remain at the heart of university governance. Regular audits and credible feedback mechanisms are essential safeguards against abuse, manipulation and violations of established procedures.”

Earlier, the vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi, emphasised the need for academic leadership, institutional reform, and merit-based governance in Nigerian universities.

He said the lecture series was a significant milestone for the university, noting that it was designed to promote intellectual discourse on leadership and governance in higher education.

However, the Vice-Chancellor raised concern about governance challenges in the university system, warning that some councils are beginning to politicise the process of vice-chancellor appointments.