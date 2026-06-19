SportyTV Joins DStv, GOtv Line-up Across Africa

SportyTV has been added to select DStv and GOtv packages in Nigeria, expanding the sports content available to subscribers.

The 24-hour sports channel offers a range of live sporting events alongside news, analyses, highlights and is available to DStv Yanga and GOtv Jolli customers. The channel is also available on GOtv in Kenya and Ghana.

The addition of SportyTV complements the existing sports offering on DStv and GOtv, providing subscribers with access to additional football, basketball and combat sports content.

“SportyTV is a valuable addition to the DStv Access and GOtv Value content offering across Africa,” said David Mignot, CEO of CANAL+ Africa. “It expands the range of sporting events available to customers at an accessible price point and reflects our commitment to making quality sports content available to audiences across the continent.”

Sudeep Ramnani, Founder and CEO of Sporty Group, said: “Our ambition has always been to provide African audiences with broad access to sports content and storytelling. Through this partnership with CANAL+, we are extending that offering to more households across the continent.”

“The SportyTV channel gives DStv and GOtv subscribers additional viewing options that complement SuperSport’s existing range of sports programming,” said Rendani Ramovha, Director of Sport Content for English and Portuguese-speaking Africa at CANAL+. “It broadens the overall sports proposition with additional live events and supporting content.”

SportyTV’s football schedule includes competitions such as the English Premier League, Carabao Cup, EFL Championship, Women’s FA Cup, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and the Spanish Super Cup.

The channel also carries South American competitions including the Copa Libertadores, Argentina League and Brazil Serie A, as well as select basketball and other international sports content.

Elias Gallego, Vice President of Business Development, Marketing and Media at Sporty Group, said: “Launching SportyTV on DStv and GOtv allows us to extend our reach and bring a broader range of sports content to viewers across Africa.”

SportyTV will also carry dedicated club channels including Real Madrid TV, Arsenal TV, Chelsea TV and Manchester City TV. Additional content includes coverage from leagues in Greece and Saudi Arabia, alongside basketball programming featuring the NBA.

The channel launched on 10 June 2026 and is available in HD on DStv channel 236 and GOtv channel 58 in Nigeria.