OPEC Quota: Increased Oil Output Tied to Improved Pipeline Security, Says PINL

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Indigenous pipeline security firm, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), has attributed the rise in Nigeria’s crude oil production as well as the recent surpassing of its quota by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the thorough surveillance of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) by the company, alongside collaboration by stakeholders.

PINL’s General Manager for Community and Stakeholder Relations, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, made the submission at a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the company in Port Harcourt for host communities across Rivers, Imo and Abia States.

He stated that the improvement reflected stronger operational stability on the Trans Niger Pipeline, deeper community participation, and a shared resolve among government, security agencies and host communities to reject crude theft and pipeline vandalism.

Mezeh highlighted that this achievement reinforced Nigeria’s position as Africa’s leading oil producer and represented the highest combined production level recorded since July 2025, saying, key production streams such as Bonny and Forcados terminals have continued to demonstrate remarkable performance, while offshore assets have maintained stable contributions to national output.

“These achievements did not occur by accident. They are direct outcomes of improved pipeline security, enhanced stakeholder engagement, stronger community participation, and the collective determination of government, security agencies, host communities, and industry operators to reject crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and illegal refining activities.

“We are particularly pleased to report that the Trans-Niger Pipeline continues to record remarkable operational stability. The increasing reliability of our production infrastructure, coupled with improved security across operational corridors, is contributing significantly to national economic growth, increased government revenue, enhanced energy security, and greater investor confidence in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector,” Mezeh said.

He commended community stakeholders for their efforts in providing an enabling environment for the security of the TNP, stating that it was a testament to what can be achieved when communities, traditional institutions, government agencies, security services, and industry operators work together in pursuit of a common goal.

Mezeh revealed that the company’s approach remained firmly anchored on community ownership, stakeholder participation, transparency, accountability, and shared prosperity.

He stated that all reported cases of military harassment of surveillance guards were being investigated by the military, adding that the damaged area reported in Umorie was discovered to be caused by a hacksaw, but has been repaired by thePINL maintenance team.

The PINL general manager urged contractors to increase the presence of their surveillance guards at all times on the PROW to deter the return of vandals.

He, however, expressed deep concern over the recent attack on the TNP by armed individuals, precisely on June 15, 2026 around the Odau axis, Zone 8 in Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He said: “This unfortunate incident has been promptly escalated to the relevant security authorities for urgent intervention and necessary action. We are confident that the security agencies will take appropriate measures to apprehend those responsible and prevent any recurrence.

“We wish to emphasize that attacks on critical national infrastructure have far-reaching consequences beyond the immediate damage caused. Such acts pose serious environmental risks, including pollution and ecosystem degradation, while also threatening the livelihoods of host communities whose economic activities depend on a safe and healthy environment.”

Chairman of the South South Monarchs Forum, King Sergeant Awuse, who is also the Nye Nweli Emohua, said the peace around the oil-producing communities had become a target for disruption by certain persons.

“Some people who are not patriotic enough will want to spoil your good works,” he said. “This is the time the National Security Adviser and the relevant agencies should give you more support, because if our oil production goes down, it will affect every act of governance.”

Also, the King of Eleme Kingdom, Dr. Philip Obele Osaro, said PINL’s programmes had curbed youth restiveness, and that increased funding would expand youth and women empowerment across host communities.

In his closing remarks, Head of Field Operations for the Eastern Corridor at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) Project Monitoring Office, Akponime Omojewvhe, urged communities to report suspicious activity early, noting that timely information remained crucial to protecting the corridor.