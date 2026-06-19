Nigeria’s Top Stars Arrive Lagos  for Commonwealth Games Trials Showdown 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

All eyes will be on the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos starting from tomorrow, Saturday June 20 through Monday , June 22 when the best of Nigeria’s track and field stars and their home-based counterparts begin for quests in the country’s team to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Unlike past editions, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), made it clear that participation in the Commonwealth Games Trials in Lagos was conditional for any athlete that aims to represent Nigeria at the Glasgow 2026 Games.

A total of 32 events will be contested in the three-day competition, with focus on 14 marquee events expected to produce world-class performances and fierce rivalries.

The men and women’s 100m, 200m and 400m races are expected to dominate discussions throughout the three days with the women’s 100m hurdles almost a one-way affair.

Expectedly, Nigeria’s world record holder in the 100m hurdles, Oluwatobiloba Amusan, is the star cast in the event where her 12.12secs record remains unchallenged. This outdoor season, Amusan has returned to the event smoking.

Amusan, 29, successfully defended her African title earlier this season at the African Senior Athletics Championships in Ghana before launching an impressive Diamond League campaign.

She finished third in Shanghai, second in Xiamen and then produced a stunning victory in Rabat, equalling her season’s best of 12.28 seconds while breaking her own meeting record.

She recently added another gold medal to her collection after winning the New Taipei Athletics Open in Taiwan in a meet-record 12.72 seconds.

Adaobi Tabogo is expected to provide strong competition and test the reigning queen of African hurdles.

Similarly, there is going to be real fireworks in the men’s 100m.

Rave of the moment, Kanyinsola Ajayi, the Auburn University star who has emerged as Nigeria’s latest sprint sensation will be the start to beat here.

Ajayi shocked the athletics world at the NCAA East Regional Championships when he clocked 9.84 seconds to erase the long-standing Nigerian record of 9.85 seconds set by Olusoji Fasuba two decades ago. Ajayi further underlined his exceptional form by running a wind-assisted 9.72 seconds at the NCAA Championships.

Ajayi, will however, face formidable opposition from CAA Senior Athletics Championships bronze medallist Chidera Ezeakor, Olympian Enoch Adegoke, Israel Okon and Favour Ashe. Nigeria has never had it this good in a long while.

The women’s sprint events is equally loaded with quality. The depth of Nigeria’s sprinting will be showcased by athletes such as Blessing Ogundiran, Rosemary Nwankwo, Rosemary Chukwuma, Maria Thompson and teenage sensation Miracle Ezechukwu will all be in the line up.

Both Chukwuma and Ogundiran have already broken the 11-second barrier, while Nwankwo and Ezechukwu possess the talent and confidence to spring surprises in Lagos.

In the quarter mile, no athlete has generated more excitement this season than Samuel Ogazi. The University of Alabama star, who celebrated his 20th birthday last month, recently clocked a stunning personal best of 43.38 seconds in the 400m, propelling him to the top of the world rankings and announcing himself as one of the brightest talents in global athletics.

His rise has renewed hopes for Nigeria in an event that once produced world-class stars but has struggled for consistency in recent years.

Ogazi will not have things his own way, however, with Ezekiel Asuquo, Gafari Badmus and Sikiru Adeyemi all expected to challenge for podium places.

The women’s 400m is equally stacked with talent. Ella Onojuvwevwo leads a field that includes Jecinta Lawrence, Esther Okon, Toheebat Jimoh and veteran Patience Okon-George.

African record holder Ezekiel Nathaniel will enter the Trials as the athlete to beat in the men’s 400m hurdles. The Baylor University standout has continued to test himself against elite international opposition and remains one of the continent’s most accomplished performers in the event.

Given his record-breaking pedigree and current form, Nathaniel is widely expected to dominate the event in Lagos.

Beyond the sprint races, several field events are expected to produce performances of international significance.

In the men’s shot put, Nigeria’s most dependable field athlete, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, will be the headline attraction. Popularly known as “Mr Reliable,” early this month, Enekwechi won gold at the Znamensky Memorial in Russia with a throw of 21.27m and finished second at the Golden Spikes Meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic with a better throw of 21.43m which is .67m away from his African record of 22.10m.

Over the years, he has consistently delivered medals and podium finishes for Nigeria on the international stage and remains the country’s strongest medal prospect in the throwing events.

The men’s javelin competition will feature one of Nigeria’s fastest-rising stars, Chinecherem Nnamdi.

Nnamdi recently produced a sensational throw of 82.26m in the United States before becoming the first Nigerian man to win the NCAA javelin title.

The historic achievement underlined his growing reputation and established him as one of the most exciting young throwers in world athletics.

His appearance in Lagos is expected to be one of the major attractions of the Trials as he seeks to continue his remarkable progression.

The women’s high jump will feature NCAA champion Temitope Adeshina, whose rise has been one of the success stories of the collegiate season.

The Texas Tech junior produced a near-perfect performance to win the NCAA outdoor title, clearing her first six heights without a single fault before soaring over 1.99m.

The victory completed an unbeaten season and secured a rare NCAA indoor and outdoor high jump sweep. It also represented Adeshina’s third NCAA championship crown, making her only the second female athlete in Texas Tech history to capture at least three NCAA titles.

Her participation adds further quality to an already impressive field and positions her as one of Nigeria’s leading hopes ahead of Glasgow.

The women’s long jump will be illuminated by the presence of Ese Brume, one of Nigeria’s most decorated athletes.

A World Championship medallist, Commonwealth Games champion and multiple African champion, Brume remains one of the country’s most accomplished track and field stars.

Her consistency on the global stage has made her a role model for younger athletes, and fans will be eager to see her return to national competition.

Adding further significance to the championships is the introduction of prize money for outstanding home-based athletes and coaches.