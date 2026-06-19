Insecurity: Confronting Sokoto’s Informants

By Louis Achi





Nigeria continues to grapple with a multifaceted security crisis marked by terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and recurring communal conflicts. Driven by a combination of poverty, youth unemployment, weak governance structures, porous borders, and longstanding deficiencies in the country’s security architecture, these threats have undermined socio-economic development and endangered the lives of millions of citizens.

Against this challenging backdrop, state governments have increasingly sought innovative ways to complement federal security efforts. In many parts of the country, subnational leaders are exploring new approaches to strengthen local security and protect vulnerable communities.

During a recent condolence visit to families affected by bandit attacks in communities within Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Governor Ahmed Aliyu drew attention to a critical but often overlooked dimension of the insecurity challenge: the role of local informants.

According to the governor, individuals who provide intelligence and logistical support to criminal groups significantly undermine ongoing security operations. His observation highlights a reality that security experts and military authorities have repeatedly acknowledged—that armed groups rarely operate in complete isolation. Rather, they often depend on networks of local collaborators who provide information, resources, and operational support.

Indeed, the activities of informants have become an important factor in sustaining insecurity not only in Sokoto State but across many parts of Nigeria. These individuals often function as the “enemy within,” compromising security efforts by leaking sensitive information, identifying potential targets for kidnappings, and facilitating the movement and operations of criminal groups.

Informants frequently provide real-time intelligence on troop deployments, police patrols, and security checkpoints. Such information enables bandits and insurgents to evade security operations, launch surprise attacks, and relocate before law enforcement agencies can act.

Similarly, many high-profile kidnappings depend heavily on insider knowledge. Criminal groups often rely on local collaborators to gather details about a victim’s movements, financial status, family background, and security arrangements. Such information increases the likelihood of successful attacks and complicates rescue efforts.

Beyond intelligence gathering, armed groups often depend on local networks for logistical support. Informants and sympathizers may assist in procuring food, fuel, communication equipment, and other supplies necessary for sustaining criminal operations, particularly in remote rural areas.

The presence of such networks also erodes trust within affected communities. Residents may become reluctant to share information with security agencies for fear that their identities could be exposed, potentially leading to retaliation from criminal elements. This atmosphere of suspicion weakens community-based intelligence gathering, which remains one of the most effective tools in combating insecurity.

The motivations behind collaboration with criminal groups vary. While some individuals are driven by financial incentives, others act under coercion or fear. In certain cases, ethnic affiliations, local grievances, or ideological sympathies may also contribute to such cooperation.

Governor Aliyu’s concerns have been echoed by senior national security officials. The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), has repeatedly emphasized the importance of community participation in addressing insecurity. Speaking during activities commemorating the June 12 Democracy Day celebrations, he noted that terrorists and bandits continue to survive because they receive support from individuals within the communities where they operate.

According to the Defence Minister, defeating insecurity requires more than military operations alone. Success depends on dismantling the supply chains, intelligence networks, and support structures that enable criminal groups to function. His remarks underscore the growing consensus that sustainable security can only be achieved through effective collaboration between security agencies and local communities.

While state governors are constitutionally regarded as chief security officers of their states, their ability to directly control security operations remains limited under Nigeria’s centralized policing structure. The Constitution vests primary responsibility for internal security in federal institutions, particularly the Nigeria Police Force and the Armed Forces.

Section 214 of the Constitution establishes the Nigeria Police Force as the country’s primary law enforcement agency, while the Armed Forces are empowered to defend the nation’s territorial integrity and, where necessary, assist in maintaining internal security. Other security-related institutions, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), operate within clearly defined statutory mandates.

Consequently, state governments lack constitutional authority to establish independent police forces or arm local security outfits without federal approval. Firearms regulation remains under the Exclusive Legislative List, placing ultimate authority over arms and policing within the jurisdiction of the Federal Government.

Despite these limitations, the Sokoto State Government has pursued several initiatives aimed at strengthening security across the state. Under Governor Aliyu’s Nine-Point Smart Agenda, security occupies a central position among the administration’s priorities.

The government has invested in supporting federal security agencies through the provision of operational vehicles, motorcycles, and other logistics intended to improve mobility and rapid response capabilities in vulnerable communities. It has also established the Sokoto State Community Guards Corps to complement existing security structures and enhance grassroots intelligence gathering.

The Community Guards Corps is designed to strengthen early warning systems, improve information sharing at the community level, and expand surveillance coverage in rural areas and forest corridors that are frequently exploited by criminal groups. Such initiatives seek to close intelligence gaps that often enable criminal activities to flourish.

In addition to security-focused interventions, the administration has implemented social and economic programmes aimed at reducing the vulnerability of young people to criminal recruitment. Addressing poverty, unemployment, and educational deficits remains essential to any long-term strategy for reducing the pool of individuals susceptible to recruitment as informants or active participants in criminal networks.

At the national level, discussions surrounding the establishment of state police continue to gather momentum. Growing concerns about the effectiveness of Nigeria’s centralized security architecture have intensified calls for constitutional reforms that would allow states to establish and manage their own police services.

Recent legislative developments indicate increasing support for this proposal within the National Assembly. Both chambers have advanced discussions on constitutional amendments that would move policing from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List, thereby granting states greater authority over local law enforcement.

Proponents argue that state police would improve responsiveness, strengthen local intelligence gathering, and enhance accountability. Critics, however, caution against potential abuses and emphasize the need for strong institutional safeguards. Regardless of the eventual outcome, the ongoing debate reflects a broader recognition that Nigeria’s security challenges require innovative and adaptive solutions.

Ultimately, confronting insecurity demands a comprehensive approach that combines effective law enforcement, community engagement, intelligence-driven operations, and socio-economic development. The challenge posed by local informants is real and deserves sustained attention. Addressing it will require not only stronger security measures but also efforts to eliminate the conditions that make collaboration with criminal groups attractive or necessary.

As Sokoto State and Nigeria continue their search for lasting peace and stability, building resilient communities, strengthening public trust, and dismantling criminal support networks will remain critical components of any successful security strategy.