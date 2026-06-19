FG Unveils 5-Year National Regional Devt Policy, Says Document Will Guide Operations

• Confident it will also strengthen devt planning across six geo-political zones

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





The federal government has unveiled a five-year National Regional Development Policy aimed at providing a strategic framework for the operations of nation’s regional development commissions.

Regional Development Minister, Abubakar Momoh, who disclosed this yesterday at the State House, Abuja, said the policy became necessary after the inauguration of the first batch of regional development commissions in February 2025 and a second batch in August 2025.

He noted that the ministry had operated without a formal policy framework despite growing engagement with stakeholders and development partners.

According to him, the absence of a guiding policy had become increasingly apparent as international agencies and development partners repeatedly sought clarity on the ministry’s strategic direction.

“We came to brief the National Economic Council on the National Regional Development Policy. Since the inauguration of the first set of regional development commissions in February 2025 and the second set in August 2025, the ministry has not had a policy document to guide its operations.

“Several international and development partners requested the ministry’s policy framework, but we were unable to provide one because it did not exist.

“It was not that we did not appreciate the need for such a policy, but we needed to properly define the direction of the ministry. Once that became clearer, we commenced the process of developing the document,” he said.

Momoh explained that the policy was developed with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), while a committee headed by the Permanent Secretary coordinated the drafting process.

To ensure broad stakeholder participation and ownership, the ministry embarked on consultations and validation exercises across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

He said the NEC presentation marked a critical stage in the policy approval process, adding that the document would subsequently be presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for final approval.

According to the minister, governors at the NEC meeting generally welcomed the initiative, although some raised constitutional concerns regarding the regional development commissions.

“A number of governors supported the policy and commended the initiative. Some also raised constitutional issues. However, these commissions were established through Acts of the National Assembly and duly constituted by the President.

“They are institutions backed by law. For any bill to pass through the National Assembly and receive presidential assent, it means it has undergone extensive legislative scrutiny and enjoys broad national support,” Momoh said.